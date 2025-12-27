Why is Arsenal v Brighton not on TV? Team news and how to watch Premier League fixture highlights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal take on Brighton today as the Gunners look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League heading into 2026.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed a Viktor Gyokeres penalty to win their last league match, away at Everton, and will be looking to extend their home winning record in the top-flight to six games.

Brighton, however, are looking for their first victory in five games after a goalless stalemate last time out at home to Sunderland. The Seagulls are positioned ninth in the league heading into the festive run of games.

The Gunners were frustrated last season against Brighton, drawing 1-1 on two occasions. Last season, this clash at the Emirates was memorable for Declan Rice’s controversial red card for kicking the ball away.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Arsenal vs Brighton?

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 27 December at the Emirates Stadium, with kick-off at 3pm GMT.

Is Arsenal vs Brighton on TV?

As the match is taking place during the 3pm Saturday blackout, it will not be televised live in the UK. However, you can follow our live blog of the match on The Independent.

How can I watch highlights?

Sky Sports has the highlights of all Saturday 3pm kick-offs from 5:15pm GMT on their app and YouTube channel.

In addition, viewers in the UK can watch extended highlights of all of Saturday’s matches via BBC’s Match of the Day, which airs at 10:25pm GMT on Saturday night.

Arsenal won last time out against Everton ( PA Wire )

Team news

Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera and Gabriel all remain out injured, with Piero Hincapie likely to partner William Saliba in defence, if the Ecuadorian recovers from the knock that kept him out of their match with Crystal Palace in midweek.

Otherwise, Arteta is expected to return to his strongest team, having made a number of changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Palace.

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that as many as five first-team players could return for the clash at the Emirates.

Captain Lewis Dunk and midfielder Diego Gomez will return after suspensions, with Danny Welbeck set to return against his former club after a back issue. Mats Wieffer and Jan Paul van Hecke could also return, having missed the game against Sunderland.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Ayari, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Gruda, Gomez, Welbeck