Arsenal’s route to Champions League final after Liverpool exit and PSV demolition
The Gunners are surely heading to Madrid next after beating PSV 7-1 away from home in the last-16 first leg
Arsenal have more than one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after thrashing PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their last-16 first leg.
And they will not have to face Liverpool in the knockout stages after the Premier League leaders were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain.
MIkel Arteta’s side became the first away team to score seven goals in a Champions League knockout tie and know they are likely to head to Madrid next with their route to the final set.
While there tie against PSV is not over yet, many Arsenal fans will have one eye on events in the Spanish capital as Atletico Madrid host holders Real Madrid.
Arsenal were knocked out at the quarter-final stage last year, losing to Bayern Munich 3-2 on aggregate. Let’s see how Arsenal could make the final in Munich on 31 May.
Who could Arsenal face in the quarter-finals?
Arsenal now know that if they beat PSV in the last-16, they will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals. The Gunners would host the first-leg.
Should the Gunners make it to the semi-finals, they will face either PSG or Club Brugge/Aston Villa. Arsenal would also host the first-leg.
The final is on 31 May at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are all on the other side of the draw.
Champions League draw in full
- Paris Saint-Germain vs Club Brugge / Aston Villa
- Real Madrid / Atletico Madrid vs PSV / Arsenal
- Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund / Lille
- Bayern Munich vs Inter
What are the Champions League knockout matchdays?
Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April 2025
Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May 2025
Final: 31 May 2025 (Allianz Arena, Munich)
