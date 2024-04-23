Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League following their 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday, and will take on a Chelsea side trying to break into the European places this season.

The Gunners sit top of the table, albeit only on goal difference to Liverpool, while favourites and defending champions Manchester City have a game in hand, and they will want to build on that narrow lead against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Against Wolves in the late kick off on Saturday, Arsenal dominated the game without ever taking full control, and the goals came at a good time, while Chelsea will be ruing another missed opportunity this season, when they missed key chances and were unable to reach the FA Cup final.

It was Chelsea’s second Wembley defeat this season, after losing in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool, and ensures Mauricio Pochettino will finish his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge without silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League match

When is it?

Arsenal vs Chelsea kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 23 April 2024, at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can watch the match live via the Discovery+ app and website

Team news

Arsenal are one of the more fortunate Premier League sides when it comes to injuries and are only expected to be without Jurrien Timber, who sustained a serious knee injury on his debut in August.

Chelsea were dealt a blow in the build up to the game, with the news that Cole Palmer might not be available against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Christopher Nkunku is nearing a comeback, but the game against Arsenal might come too soon, with Robert Sanchez and Levi Colwill also close to full fitness. However, Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia are on the long-term injury list.

Predicted line ups

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Odegaard, Rice, Havertz, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Trossard

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Gusto, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Gallagher, Jackson

Odds

Arsenal 4/9

Draw 11/4

Chelsea 4/1

Prediction

Arsenal will push hard not to drop points in the title race and it will be too much for a Chelsea side still reeling from being knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea.