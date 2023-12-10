Jump to content

Is Arsenal vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Women’s Super League fixture

Chelsea can take a big step towards a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title at the Emirates

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 10 December 2023 09:05
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes responds to Joey Barton's comments on women in football

Arsenal host Chelsea in a huge meeting in the Women’s Super League title race at the Emirates.

Champions Chelsea are three points clear of the Gunners at the top of the table ahead of this season’s first meeting of the London rivals.

The Blues have been in dominant form in what is manager Emma Hayes’s final season in charge, winning seven and drawing one of their opening eight games.

But this afternoon’s trip to the Emirates is set to be their biggest test yet, with Arsenal having won six WSL games in a row following their slow start to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea?

The WSL clash will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Sunday 10 December at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, with coverage starting from 12:15pm. It will also be shown live on BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Lina Hurtig is a doubt after pulling out of Sweden’s international camp while Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither are long-term absentees.

Millie Bright remains out with a knee injury but Melanie Leupolz and Guro Reiten are available again.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Pelova, Walti, Maanum; Mead, Russo, Foord

Chelsea: Berger; Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles; Ingle, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Kirby, James; Kerr

