Arsenal injury updates ahead of Liverpool clash: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and more

Arsenal have enjoyed a winning start the season but will be sweating over the fitness of numerous star players as they travel to Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners thrashed newly-promoted Leeds United 5-0 last weekend to make an early statement of intent in the title race, building on their slender victory at Old Trafford in the opening matchweek.

But just as was the case last term, injuries could prove detrimental to Mikel Arteta’s push to finally win major silverware at the Emirates, with Arsenal’s absentee list already beginning to grow.

Here’s the status of every Arsenal player currently on the treatment table.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s talismanic winger hobbled off against Leeds with another hamstring problem, this time in his left leg. Saka missed three-and-a-half months last season with the same issue in his right hamstring, which he underwent surgery to treat.

“He felt something while he was sprinting. That's never a good sign,” Arteta said following the Leeds clash last Saturday. “We'll have to wait, speak to the doctors and understand better what he's done.”

Possible return: End of September

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka hobbled off against Leeds ( AP )

Martin Odegaard

The Gunners skipper similarly suffered a new injury last weekend, departing the field in the first half with a shoulder issue. Odegaard landed heavily on his right shoulder after being tackled. He is a doubt for the Liverpool clash but has been included in the Norway squad for the upcoming international break. Whether he is deemed fit enough to feature for his country is yet to be seen.

“Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed,” Arteta said. “We don't know, we'll have to scan him and understand a bit better.”

Possible return: After international break

open image in gallery Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (right) was also injured against Leeds (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Kai Havertz

The German has not featured for Arsenal since suffering a knee injury against Manchester United on the opening weekend. Havertz has been ruled out for Germany's World Cup qualifiers next month and has undergone surgery on his knee – but the club hope he will not face a sustained period on the sidelines.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Further to sustaining a knee injury after our recent game against Manchester United on 17 August, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews with Kai confirmed that surgery would be required.

“Today, Kai underwent a successful minor surgical procedure. He will shortly begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Possible return: Unknown

open image in gallery Kai Havertz could be forced to go under the knife ( Getty )

Ben White

The defender was left out against former side Leeds after suffering an unspecified knock and missing training in the week leading up to the clash.

Arteta, however, hinted that this was a precautionary measure and therefore White could be brought back into the fold to face Liverpool.

Possible return: 31 August

open image in gallery Ben White (left) could make fitness to face Liverpool ( AP )

Christian Norgaard

Summer signing Norgaard has yet to make his Arsenal debut due to a minor unspecified injury, but comments from his manager hint that he is closing in on a return.

Arteta said he will be out for “another week or so” prior to the Leeds game, meaning he could be in line to feature against Liverpool.

Possible return: 31 August

open image in gallery Christian Norgaard has yet to make his competitive Arsenal debut ( Getty Images )

Gabriel Jesus

The Brazilian suffered an ACL tear in January and remains sidelined, having missed the remainder of last season.

Possible return: November