Is Arsenal vs Ipswich on TV? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Arsenal host Ipswich at the Emirates in the Premier League today, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to claw back points on Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the league.

The Gunners entered the Christmas period two points behind Chelsea and six behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand, though Arteta clearly believes his side are fully in the title race.

However, if they are to be in with a chance come May, this is the sort of game that they need to secure a straightforward three points in.

They face an Ipswich side who are struggling for form this season, with last weekend’s 4-0 loss to Newcastle meaning they are 19th with just 12 points.

Neverthelss, survival is not out of reach for Kieran McKenna’s side, who are just two points away from climbing out of the relegation zone.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Arsenal v Ipswich?

The match kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Friday, 27 December at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Christmastime fixture in the Premier League.

Team news

Arsenal suffered a blow in midweek, with Arteta confirming that Bukayo Saka has been ruled out for “many weeks” after tearing his hamstring in the win over Palace. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Raheem Sterling will also likely to be out.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to the squad, though Miles Lewis-Skelly has likely done enough to keep his place at left-back. In midfield, Arteta could opt to play Kai Havertz in a deeper role alongside Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice, while in attack, Leandro Trossard will likely come into the side in Saka’s absence, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line again after his brace against Palace.

For Ipswich, captain Sam Morsy is suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards, with Kalvin Phillips likely to replace him. Janoi Donacien, Axel Tuanzebe and George Hirst all remain out.

Liam Delap will be back after missing the loss against Newcastle, and he will likely lead the line ahead of Conor Chaplin, with the usual trio of Wes Burns, Omari Hutchinson and Sammie Szmodics behind him.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Slab, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

Ipswich XI: Muric; Clarke, O’Shea, Burgess, Davis; Phillips, Cajuste; Burns, Hutchinson, Szmodics; Chaplin.

Odds

Arsenal win 1/8

Draw 8/1

Ipswich win 18/1

Prediction

With Arteta’s men looking to re-ignite their title charge, Arsenal should ease to a home win over a struggling Ipswich side.

Arsenal 3-0 Ipswich.

