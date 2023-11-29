Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arsenal will be looking to get the better of Lens in the Champions League, having lost in the reverse fixture in France.

The Gunners only need a point on Wednesday to qualify for the knockout stages of this season’s top-tier European competition.

After beating Sevilla both home and away, Arsenal have nine points from a possible 12 already in the campaign.

After a less-than-perfect performance against Brentford at the weekend, Mikel Arteta will want his side to find their feet and perform well on Wednesday.

When is Arsenal vs Lens?

When is Arsenal vs Lens?

The Champions League match is at the Emirates Stadium in London with a kick off time of 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Arsenal vs Lens will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the actions via the Discovery+ app.

Team news

David Raya will be available again after he missed the game against Brentford on Saturday due to being ineligible to face his parent club.

Martin Odegaard was also fit enough to play, but Ben White could return for the Champions League clash.

Jurrien Timber, Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey remain on the long-term injury list.

Predicted line-up

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Odds

Arsenal 1/4

Draw 10/3

Lens 15/2



Prediction

Arsenal will secure the victory in front of the home fans, despite losing against Lens earlier in the campaign. Arsenal 2-0 Lens.