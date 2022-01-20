Two weeks later than planned, the Emirates Stadium hosts the deciding leg of Arsenal and Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

After this fixture, originally scheduled for 6 January, was postponed, Anfield hosted the first leg last week as Arsenal clung on for a 0-0 draw despite Granit Xhaka’s dismissal.

That leaves Mikel Arteta without the midfielder, with the Arsenal manager dealing with a particularly depleted squad having seen a request to postpone the North London Derby granted on Sunday.

Liverpool are thus favourites to take on Chelsea in the final, but Arsenal will hope to spring a surprise at home.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 20 January at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD, with coverage beginning at 7pm. Subscribers can stream the fixture via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team News

Arsenal have been dealing with plenty of issues, but Mikel Arteta may get a boost with some returnees for the second leg. Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe remain away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Granit Xhaka is suspended after his sending off in the first leg, though Martin Odegaard may be available if he has recovered from Covid.

Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) may be fit, while Bukayo Saka, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers are being assessed.

Jurgen Klopp is also without a group of AFCON stars, including Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and Thiago Alcantara continues to be troubled by a hip issue. Though the Liverpool manager hoped it was minor, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off during the win against Brentford with ankle discomfort and may not feature. Divock Origi is back in training

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga; Saka, Smith Rowe, Odegaard, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

Prediction

This has been a truly strange Carabao Cup tie, so don’t rule out a shock, but a depleted Arsenal will surely struggle to keep Liverpool at bay for another 90 minutes. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool