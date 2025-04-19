Is Arsenal vs Lyon on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s Champions League semi-final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal host Lyon in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at the Emirates as the Gunners look to reach their first European final since 2007.

To get there, they will have to defeat eight-time champions Lyon, who were runners-up to Barcelona last year.

Renee Slegers’ side were in impressive form in coming back from two goals down to defeat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

They will look to use the power of the Emirates again against the French side, who are managed by former Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro.

Arsenal were last champions of Europe in 2007, which was the last time an English club won the competition. They could face Chelsea in the Lisbon final with the Blues playing Barcelona in the other semi-final.

When is Arsenal vs Lyon?

The Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 18 April at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and a live stream will be available for subscribers on Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly are available after recovering from the injuries they picked up while on England duty - but goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has been ruled out so Manuela Zinsberger may be required to step in.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg returned to help fire Lyon into the semi-finals but may not start with Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay and Tabitha Chawinga established in the front line. With France’s Wendie Renard in defence and Lindsey Heaps of the United States in midfield, Lyon have plenty of experience at this level.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Catley, McCabe; Little, Mariona; Kelly, Maanum, Foord; Russo

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Egurrola, Dabritz, Heaps; Diani, Dumornay, Chawinga