Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal.

The Japan international, who joined the Gunners in 2021 from Serie A side Bologna, is now tied to the Emirates Stadium until 2026 with the option of a third year to 2027.

The 25-year-old has become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s defence in the Premier League title race, while showing his versatility to make 73 Arsenal appearances in all competitions to date. Tomiyasu has played 20 times in all competitions this season, including a first Arsenal goal in the 5-0 home Premier League win against Sheffield United last October.

Tomiyasu follows Ben White in committing to the club after the defender's new deal was announced last week, with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka also signing a long-term deals earlier this season.

“I'm so happy to extend my contract because Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world,” Tomiyasu told Arsenal. “And it’s a dream to play for this club, so I'm happy.

“We improved a lot, because when I joined Arsenal, we were not playing in European competitions. But now we are playing in the Champions League and we are in the title race. We improved a lot.

“Hopefully, I got better than before. But you know, I'm still learning a lot of things from Mikel, from my team-mates. I still have capacity to improve. So I will try to be a better player and also a better person as well.”

Manager Mikel Arteta said: "We are so pleased to have Tomi commit his future with us. Together with his natural ability and strength, Tomi’s attitude, mentality and values are first class. Tomi is loved by everyone and has been an integral part of the squad since joining us.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new contract at Arsenal (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“The way he trains, with his desire and determination to be the best version of himself every day, is admirable. We look forward to continue working with Tomi in the future years.”

Sporting Director Edu added: “We are very excited to have Tomi with us for more years to come. He has huge qualities both on and off the pitch, and offers so much strength and versatility to our squad.

“Tomi is a top professional and it’s great that he’ll continue to play an important role in the coming years, as we work towards achieving our goals.”

The Japanese defender has developed a strong connection with Arsenal fans and is now excited to battle for the Premier League and Champions League in the coming months.

Takehiro Tomiyasu battles for the ball in the Champions League against Lens (REUTERS)

“Yes, I'm playing for Arsenal and this means I'm playing for Arsenal’s supporters,” Tomiyasu added. “So that's why I dedicate my life for this club, and for the supporters. I want to give them something back. I want to achieve something. I want to win something with my team-mates, with the supporters.

“It’s a dream to play for this club. The connection between the players and the supporters is a different level. That’s what makes it more special.”