Arsenal and Tottenham will go head to head in the Premier League today (Saturday 1 October) in what could be a crucial clash at the top of the table.

Hosts Arsenal enter the north London derby as league leaders on 18 points, one clear of second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Tottenham, who would leapfrog their rivals with a win this afternoon.

Before the international break, Spurs thrashed Leicester 6-2 as Son Heung-min scored a second-half hat-trick off the bench to surely earn himself a starting spot here, while Mikel Arteta’s Gunners were 3-0 victors at Brentford.

That result saw Arsenal bounce back from their sole league defeat of the season so far – a loss to Manchester United – while Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are unbeaten in the top flight.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The north London derby will kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday (1 October), at Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers to BT Sport can also stream the game live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe underwent groin surgery this week (Getty Images)

Injuries are starting to catch up with Arsenal and risk affecting the Gunners’ ambitious title pursuit. This week saw the news that Emile Smith Rowe will be out for two months after the midfielder underwent groin surgery, while there are further midfield concerns, with Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson all doubts here – the latter two having already missed a considerable number of games. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s presence in defence is also up in the air.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are much closer to full strength, with only winger Lucas Moura expected to miss out here due to a long-term calf issue.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Jesus.

Tottenham: Lloris; Perisic, Sanchez, Dier, Lenglet, Sessegnon; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Odds

Arsenal – 21/20

Draw – 13/5

Tottenham – 5/2

Via Betfair.

Prediction

It is rare that north London derbies do not make for entertaining affairs. Expect a competitive game here, with Arsenal and Spurs sharing the spoils. Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham.