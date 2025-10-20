Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid betting tips

Arsenal take on Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in matchweek three of the Champions League league phase, with the Gunners hoping to preserve their perfect European record as they push for automatic qualification to the last 16 (8pm, Amazon Prime).

Mikel Arteta’s side enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win Fulham that kept them first in the Premier League, and they sit fifth in the league phase table as one of six teams with a 100 per cent record so far, alongside giants including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and defending champions PSG.

Entering the latest round of games, only PSG have shorter Champions League odds than the Gunners to win this season’s competition, with betting sites pricing up the north London side as serious contenders.

A win over seasoned European campaigners Atletico Madrid would further cement Arsenal’s position at the top of the market, even if the Spanish heads to the Emirates Stadium in mixed form of late.

Atleti enjoyed a huge 5-2 win over city rivals Real Madrid and a 5-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt recently, but have also been held to disappointing draws with Mallorca and Celta Vigo.

While consistency may be lacking from the Rojiblancos at present, Diego Simeone’s side are capable of producing superb performances at any point, as evidenced in the win over Real and the battling display at Anfield on matchday 1 of the Champions League.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid betting preview: Gunners to continue 100% start

Arsenal come into this match having opened a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League last weekend, and while some feel their attack is a little one-dimensional, the lack of chances the Gunners are giving up means they are one of the hardest teams on the continent to beat.

Arteta’s side have conceded just three goals so far in 2025/26, and have faced no shots on target across their last two league matches. In addition, they have scored nine times in their last five matches against top-flight opposition, winning four and drawing one.

The defensive aspects of Arsenal’s recent performances have been so assured that it is difficult to see when they might concede their next goal, but given that they have only conceded once from open play this term, it seems that set-pieces might be Atleti’s best chance of a goal.

Simeone’s side have won four of their last five matches too, including the five-goal drubbings of Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, and have scored 15 times across the last five matches. However, their last two matches have seen a 1-0 win over Osasuna and a 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo.

And while Atleti have yet to win away from home in five attempts this season, the nature of the performances against Real Madrid, Eintracht and Liverpool indicates that this is a team that can raise their level for the big games.

Football betting sites clearly think that an Arsenal win and clean sheet is the most likely outcome at 6/4, though with Arteta bound to rotate some key players – and the free-scoring Julian Alvarez leading the line – we think the visitors could get some luck in front of goal, even if they likely will go on to lose.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction 1: Arsenal to win & both teams to score - 5/2 Ladbrokes

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid best bets: Martinelli to continue UCL run

Arsenal’s reliance on set-pieces and certain players to score their goals has been the subject of plenty of attention since the 1-0 win over Fulham at the weekend, and while the Gunners can rely on defensive solidity as the basis for beating many teams this season, Arteta may well be a little concerned about their attacking toils at times.

However, with key players including Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke out injured, Arteta has not enjoyed the full range of attacking options available to him and the Gunners are still coming out with wins, which is a positive sign.

One player who has seen his minutes limited with the arrival of new signings is Gabriel Martinelli. Once a stalwart of the Gunners’ attack, the Brazilian has been limited to bench appearances throughout most of the Premier League campaign. However, he showed his worth - and the various positives of such squad depth – when scoring a superb equaliser against Manchester City in September.

In addition, the winger came on to change the game against Athletic Bilbao in the first UCL league phase game, scoring and assisting as the visitors eventually ran out 2-0 winners.

He was awarded for this performance with a start against Olympiacos in the next European match, and he duly took his chance with another goal in a 2-0 win.

Martinelli may well find that this competition provides his best chance of fighting his way back into the starting XI, and with Arteta likely to start him again this week, we think the Brazilian is well-placed to take his chance once again.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score or assist - 6/4 Bet365

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid team news

Arsenal: Long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz remain sidelined, while Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard remain out until mid-November at the earliest. Summer loan signing Piero Hincapie was not in the squad against Fulham despite returning to training, but he could make his return against Atletico.

Atletico: Nico Gonzalez will miss the trip to London after coming off with a head injury at the weekend, with midfielder Johnny Cardoso the other injury concern with an ankle issue.

Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Mosquera, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Zubimendi, Merino, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli.

Atletico: Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko; Baena, Barrios, Koke, Almada; Griezmann, Alvarez.

