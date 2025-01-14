Arsenal vs Tottenham betting tips

Arsenal to win 1-0 - 10/1 Bet365

Gabriel to score a header - 23/4 BetMGM

Arsenal host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday, looking for their first win in four games after cup defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United in their last two matches (8pm, TNT Sports 1).

They also drew their last Premier League game against Brighton, as they missed the chance to close the gap at the top of the league to just four points.

For Spurs they were relieved to come through their last game, needing extra time to overcome non-league Tamworth 3-0 on Sunday, which was a far cry from their result just days earlier when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

We speak all the time about Spurs’ topsy-turvy season and those two results highlight that better than most. On their day Ange Postecoglou’s side can beat anyone and they have with two wins over Manchester City and a 4-1 win over Aston Villa among the highlights.

But the lowlights include home defeats to Ipswich, Arsenal and Chelsea and the 6-3 drubbing at the hands of the league leaders.

Their mixed form leaves them 12th in the league table and 16 points behind Wednesday’s opponents and they would love to finally give their fans some bragging rights.

They have won just two of their six London derbies so far this season and won just one of their last eight meetings with Arsenal, and expect another tough night this time around.

Arsenal vs Tottenham betting preview: Home comforts to help the Gunners

Despite losing their last two games at home, in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, the Gunners are the only side without a home league loss so far this season, with six wins and three draws.

They have also kept a clean sheet in their last four league games at the Emirates but can Spurs take anything from their recent games against Newcastle and Manchester United?

They don’t have the best of records at the Emirates, or Highbury before it, though with just one win from their 31 away matches against Arsenal and you have to go back to November 2010 for that one when goals from Gareth Bale, Rafael van der Vaart and Younes Kaboul earned them a 3-2 win.

Football betting sites are offering just 4/9 on a Gunners win, 6/1 on a Spurs win and 4/1 on the fixture ending all square.

The match earlier in the season finished 1-0 to Arsenal with Gabriel scoring the only goal of the game and after both sides were in Carabao Cup semi final action last week and needed extra time in the FA Cup this one could be lacking in quality.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction 1: Arsenal to win 1-0 - 10/1 Bet365

Set pieces to prove vital again

Goals have been hard to come by for Arsenal recently, they scored just once in 229 minutes of football against Newcastle and Man United and that came courtesy of a deflected strike from centre-back Gabriel.

They also managed just 10 shots on target from 49 attempts across the two matches and they will now be without Gabriel Jesus who suffered a knee injury on Sunday.

He scored six goals in his last seven games and Mikel Arteta will need someone else to step up in front of goal. Based on Kai Havertz performance on Sunday it’s unlikely to be him, despite betting sites offering just 8/5 on him scoring at anytime.

With corner kicks proving so fruitful in front of goal for Arteta’s side how about Gabriel to score with a header again, just as he did when the two sides met in September? He’s done it three times in the league so far this season, the last of which came in November so he’s due one.

Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction 2: Gabriel to score a header - 23/4 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.