Arteta on Arsenal's hunt for silverware ahead of Wigan's FA Cup visit

Arsenal host Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round with the Premier League leaders bidding to reach the next stage of the competition and keep themselves on track for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and are through to the last-16 of the Champions League whilst having a trip to Wembley booked in for the Carabao Cup final. Advancing through to the next stage of the FA Cup should be no trouble for the top-flight leaders especially when considering the fragile state of their opponents today.

Wigan currently sit 22nd in League One and are at risk of being relegated. Their only victory in nine outings was the 1-0 win over Preston North End in the previous round of the FA Cup and their form is such that they relieved former manager Ryan Lowe of his duties following a 6-1 demolition at the hands of Peterborough eight days ago.

Can the Latics spring an FA Cup shock on the Premier League leaders or will Arsenal cruise into the next round without issue? Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below: