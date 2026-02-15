Arsenal vs Wigan live: Gunners expected to make changes for FA Cup fourth round tie
The Gunners have their sights on a quadruple this season but must first get past the struggling Latics
Arsenal host Wigan in the FA Cup fourth round with the Premier League leaders bidding to reach the next stage of the competition and keep themselves on track for an unprecedented quadruple.
The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and are through to the last-16 of the Champions League whilst having a trip to Wembley booked in for the Carabao Cup final. Advancing through to the next stage of the FA Cup should be no trouble for the top-flight leaders especially when considering the fragile state of their opponents today.
Wigan currently sit 22nd in League One and are at risk of being relegated. Their only victory in nine outings was the 1-0 win over Preston North End in the previous round of the FA Cup and their form is such that they relieved former manager Ryan Lowe of his duties following a 6-1 demolition at the hands of Peterborough eight days ago.
Can the Latics spring an FA Cup shock on the Premier League leaders or will Arsenal cruise into the next round without issue? Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:
Is Arsenal v Wigan on TV?
It will be shown on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+, with all the build-up following the earlier match between Grimsby Town and Wolves. Kick-off at the Emirates is 4:30pm.
Predicted line-ups
Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori; Norgaard, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Eze, Martinelli; Jesus
Wigan XI: Tickle; Fox, Aimson, Kerr; Hunt, Weir, Smith, Murray; Bettoni, Wright; Taylor
Team news
Both Baba Adeeko and Luke Robinson have returned to training for the Latics, though this game could come too soon for the duo, and Harry McHugh and James Carragher will also likely miss out.
William Saliba is a doubt after missing the trip to Brentford due to illness. Kai Havertz was also absent, but Bukayo Saka returned to the bench. Kepa Arrizabalaga is likely to replace David Raya in goal and there could be further changes.
Arsenal vs Wigan live
Arsenal’s pursuit of silverware on four fronts continues as Mikel Arteta’s side host League One’s Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round.
It’s the first meeting of the teams in almost 12 years, and since their FA Cup semi-final in April 2014. Arteta was one of the scorers in the shootout as Arsenal defeated holders Wigan on penalties to advance to the final, where the Gunners ended their nine-year trophy drought by coming from behind to beat Hull City at Wembley.
Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League the season before, are currently languishing in the relegation places in League One and sacked Ryan Lowe last week, having lost four matches in a row. But they did win at Championship outfit Preston in the third round to set up a daunting trip to the Premier League leaders.
Arsenal stumbled in their pursuit of their Premier League title on Thursday night as they were held 1-1 by Brentford. With a trip to Wolves to come on Wednesday, Arteta could make several changes.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of today’s FA Cup fourth round tie between Arsenal and Wigan at the Emirates.
The Gunners look to keep their quadruple hunt going with a home win over the Latics, while the former Premier League stalwarts look to cause an upset in the midst of a disappointing season so far at the Brick Community Stadium.
We’ll have all the latest team news and updates here.
