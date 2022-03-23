Arsenal host Wolfsburg at the Emirates tonight in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Gunners finished runners-up to Barcelona in the group stage to advance to the last eight, but scrapped through following a heavy defeat to Hoffenheim in the final round.

Jonas Eidevall's side sit top of the Women’s Super League table and have won their last five games since a 0-0 draw with title rivals Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.

Wolfsburg, who lead the Frauen Bundesliga in Germany, thrashed Chelsea 4-0 in December to finish as group winners and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match.

When is Arsenal vs Wolfsburg?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 23 March at the Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

Like all matches in the Women’s Champions League this season, it will be available to watch for free on the DAZN YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match. You can also sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms.

Team news

Tobin Heath returned from injury as Arsenal beat Coventry in the FA Cup on Friday night while Leah Williamson was rested. Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Lia Walti, Noelle Maritz and Manuela Zinsberger could join the Arsenal captain in returning to the team.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Souza, McCabe; Walti, Little; Mead, Miedema, Parris; Blackstenius

Wolfsburg: Schult; Wedemeyer, Hendrich, Janseen, Rauch; Lattwein, Oberdorf; Huth, Roord, Popp; Wassmuth

Prediction

Arsenal are on a decent run domestically but Wolfsburg are a considerable step up on who they have faced recently. While the German side are not at Barcelona’s class, Arsenal’s defeat to Hoffenheim shows they will have to be at their best. Arsenal 2-2 Wolfsburg