Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Inter Milan will look to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as they look to convert their first-leg advantage against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Last year’s runners-up have been in formidable form in 2024, winning all 13 games including a 1-0 home win in the first leg against their Spanish opposition.

Atletico, meanwhile, have been sluggish of late, winning just one of their last five games in all competitions, including a disappointing 2-0 away defeat against relegation-threatened Cadiz.

Here’s everything you need to know, while you can get the latest match odds and tips here.

When is Atletico v Inter?

Atletico Madrid v Inter will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 13 March at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

How can I watch it?

The tie will be shown live on TNT Sports, while customers can stream the match live on Discovery +.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Atletico will be hopeful that Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez will be fit enough to play a part in the second leg after their recent injury troubles, but Diego Simeone will certainly be without Thomas Lemar, Cezar Azpilicueta and Vitolo who all remain sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Inter, meanwhile, will be without first-leg goalscorer Marko Anautovic after the Austrian picked up a muscle injury on the weekend. Wing-back Carlos Augusto is also a doubt but Simone Inzhaghi’s side will be boosted by the return of Hakan Calhanoglu after the Turkish midfielder made his return against Bologna at the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Atletico: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino; Saul, De Paul, Koke; Depay, Morata

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Odds

Atletico: 9/5

Draw: 12/5

Inter: 29/20

Prediction

Inter to continue their imperious start to the calendar year and move into the quarter-finals. Atletico 1-2 Inter.