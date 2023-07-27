Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Australia host Nigeria as USA deny Netherlands in thriller
Australia can qualify for the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup as they face Nigeria after the USA drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in a rematch of the final four years ago
Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia can book their place in the knockout stages when they face Nigeria in Group B. Although they remain without Sam Kerr, the Matildas know that victory would see them qualify before facing Canada in their final group game, although Nigeria will be tough opponents following their draw with the Olympic champions.
Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.
Portugal then claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup as they knocked out Vietnam. It means Portugal go into their final group game against the United States with their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages still alive.
FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
Portugal celebrate their first ever win at the Women’s World Cup! They will face the United States with their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive after a comfortable win against Vietnam. The first half was certainly impressive, but the second was played out on auto-pilot. Vietnam are now unable to advance to the last-16 ahead of their final match with the Netherlands. They are out.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Australia vs Nigeria
As expected, Australia remain without Sam Kerr for their second match of the Women’s World Cup due to a calf injury. Mary Fowler is only fit enough for the bench, leaving the Matildas without their two leading forwards.
The big team news from Nigeria is that Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala finds herself on the bench.
Australia XI: Arnold, Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley, Gorry, Van Egmond, Cooney-Cross, Vine, Foord, Raso.
Subs: Williams, Chidiac, Fowler, Grant, Kerr, Luik, Nevin, Polkinghorne, Simon, Wheeler, Yallop, Micah
Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre, Payne, Ucheibe, Ayinde, Onumonu, Kanu, Ajibade
Subs: Oluehi, Ebi, Echegini, Imuran, Monday, Ogbonna, Okoronkwo, Oparanozie, Ordega, Oshoala, Balogun
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
81 mins: Portugal don’t seem to be too concerned by goal difference, and really it’s not going to be too much of a factor before their final match against the USA. Portugal need to win that, unless the Netherlands manage to draw against Vietnam. Only then would goal difference become important.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
69 mins: That’s it for Silva! The Portugal forward is taken off with 20 minutes to go, unable to find her first World Cup goal. But the attention is very much now on the final group match against the United States, which Portugal will have to win to reach the knockout stages.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
65 mins: Silva is getting closer but Portugal are denied again! Vietnam goalkeeper Kim Thanh makes the save at close range but the ball spills to Silva, who is unable to find the angle to squeeze it in.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
59 mins: Close! Joana Marchão takes aim from the left edge of the box and her shot skims the crossbar.
Andreia Jacinto then drags her shot narrowly wide following a short-corner routine. Portugal are getting closer to their third, which would really kill the game.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
54 mins: CHANCE! Jessica Silva continues to dazzle. After a string of step-overs, Silva picks out a cross to the back post and finds Encarnação, but she can’t keep the volley down.
Silva then blasts over from the edge of the box.
Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
Back underway in Hamilton - as it stands, Vietnam will be unable to qualify for the knockout stages when they face Netherlands in their final group game.
HALF TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam
A brilliant first half from Portugal sees them take a commanding advantage into the break. Jessica Silva threatened from the opning moments, but it was Telma Encarnação and Francisca Nazareth who struck to give Portugal the advantage.
