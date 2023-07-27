✕ Close What to expect at the Women's World Cup 2023 | You Ask The Questions

Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia can book their place in the knockout stages when they face Nigeria in Group B. Although they remain without Sam Kerr, the Matildas know that victory would see them qualify before facing Canada in their final group game, although Nigeria will be tough opponents following their draw with the Olympic champions.

Earlier, the United States battled back to claim a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. Lindsey Horan equalised for the defending champions after Jill Roord fired the Dutch into a deserved lead in Group E.

Portugal then claimed their first ever victory at the Women’s World Cup as they knocked out Vietnam. It means Portugal go into their final group game against the United States with their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages still alive.

Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog