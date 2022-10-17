What time is Ballon d’Or 2022? When is the ceremony and how to watch it online

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Ballon d’Or takes place tonight with Karim Benzema and Alexia Putellas among the top contenders for the men’s and women’s awards.

Benzema had a stunning season for Real Madrid in which he scored 15 goals during the club’s Champions League campaign, which ended with a 1-0 win over Liverpool FC in the Paris final.

Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are also among the contenders, which for the first time will be judged by their performances over the previous season, rather than the calendar year.

In the Ballon d’Or Feminin, Barcelona star Alexia Putellas remains favourite to retain her prize despite missing out of the Euro 2020 finals due to injury, but England’s Beth Mead and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr could also be contenders.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Ballon d’Or?

The Ballon d’Or 2022 ceremony will take place on Monday 17 October. It will begin at 7:30pm BST at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

How can I watch it?

The ceremony will be broadcast live on L’Equipe’s YouTube channel.

Who is nominated for the men’s award?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

João Cancelo (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luis Díaz (Porto, Liverpool)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Sébastien Haller (Ajax)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Rafael Leão (Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Mike Maignan (Milan)

Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Darwin Núñez (Benfica)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, Manchester United)

Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Dušan Vlahović (Fiorentina, Juventus)

Who are the favourites?

Karim Benzema - 1/20

Sadio Mane - 12/1

Mohamed Salah - 14/1

Kylian Mbappe - 20/1

Kevin de Bruyne - 25/1

Robert Lewandowski - 30/1

Who is nominated for the women’s award?

Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Millie Bright (Chelsea)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain)

Christiane Endler (Lyon)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain)

Catarina Macario (Lyon)

Beth Mead (Arsenal)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Wendie Renard (Lyon)

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit)

Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona)

Who is nominated for the Kopa Trophy?

Ten players have been nominated for the best performing player under the age of 21:

Karim Adeyemi (Red Bull Salzburg)

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund)

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennais, Real Madrid)

Gavi (Barcelona)

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig)

Nuno Mendes (Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Who is nominated for the Yashin Trophy?

Ten players have been nominated for the prize of best goalkeeper: