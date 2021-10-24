Ronald Koeman leads struggling Barcelona into the first Clasico of the season in LaLiga, as they host Real Madrid on Saturday.

Ansu Fati’s return to form and fitness, plus the teenager signing a new long-term contract at the Camp Nou, is the undoubted highlight of the season so far.

Domestically they have struggled somewhat and sit eighth in the table, while they only claimed their first Champions League group stage win in midweek.

Real Madrid are second in the table after just one defeat this term - though that came in their last league outing against Espanyol.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3:15pm (BST) on Sunday 24 October at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player website and app.

What is the team news?

Barcelona have issues in defence, with Ronald Araujo out and Jordi Alba a doubt. Pedri will also miss the game and Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be thrown straight back into the side after his latest absence.

Real will be without the injured Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos, but Eden Hazard is fit again. Dani Carvajal could also return and Isco might make the squad after a knock.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Dest; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Memphis, Ansu

RMA - Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Barcelona 30/17

Draw 17/6

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

Barcelona picked up a victory in midweek but they were profligate and have been all too easily cut open by better sides than Dynamo Kyiv. Real to take the game to them and rack up a routine win. Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.