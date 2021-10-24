El Clasico is back and Barcelona host Real Madrid on Sunday - though the fixture seems to be lacking the allure of previous campaigns, at least in the build-up.

An exodus of stars from LaLiga in the past few seasons culminated in Lionel Messi’s enforced Camp Nou exit this summer, with Barca struggling in his absence to find form and consistency.

Real Madrid will surely look to capitalise on that, despite defeat last weekend to Espanyol, with Barcelona winning just two of their last five LaLiga fixtures.

Last time the sides met in April, Real ran out 2-1 winners - and ended the match with 10 men after Casemiro’s dismissal.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3:15pm (BST) on Sunday 24 October at the Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports 1 and LaLiga TV. Subscribers can stream the match via the Premier Player website and app.

What is the team news?

Barcelona have issues in defence, with Ronald Araujo out and Jordi Alba a doubt. Pedri will also miss the game and Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to be thrown straight back into the side after his latest absence.

Real will be without the injured Gareth Bale and Dani Ceballos, but Eden Hazard is fit again. Dani Carvajal could also return and Isco might make the squad after a knock.

Predicted line-ups

FCB - Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Pique, Garcia, Dest; F de Jong, Busquets, Gavi; Coutinho, Memphis, Ansu

RMA - Courtois; Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vini Jr

Odds

Barcelona 30/17

Draw 17/6

Real Madrid 14/9

Prediction

Barcelona picked up a victory in midweek but they were profligate and have been all too easily cut open by better sides than Dynamo Kyiv. Real to take the game to them and rack up a routine win. Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid.