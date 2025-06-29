Bayern Munich vs Flamengo live: Latest team news as Europe and South America clash at Club World Cup

Jorginho aware of 'difficult' Bayern Munich challenge as Flamengo advance

Bayern Munich and Flamengo meet for a place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals in a clash between two of Europe and South America’s best.

Brazilian giants Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores champions in 2021, have already claimed one scalp this tournament by beating Chelsea in the group stages.

They were rather unlucky to draw five-time European champions Bayern Munich, who finished runners-up in their pool after falling to a defeat against Benfica in their final group game.

A place in the quarter-finals, and against either Paris Saint-Germain or Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, awaits the winners of this knockout stage match in Miami.

