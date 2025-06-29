Messi continues preparations for PSG reunion

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami vie for a quarter-final place at the Club World Cup as Lionel Messi faces his former club in Atlanta.

Messi spent two seasons in the French capital before making the move across the Atlantic, helping PSG to back-to-back titles but missing out in the Champions League. With the continental crown now claimed by the club, they will set their sights on more silverware in this expanded competition which has dealt with plenty of challenges and criticism through the group stages.

Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now .

There will be plenty of familiarity in both camps, with Messi sure to encounter a few friendly faces and PSG manager Luis Enrique likely to enjoy a chance to catch-up with his 2015 treble winners. Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were all part of that brilliant Barcelona side along with their Argentine star - can they cause a shock to get one over their old boss?

Follow all of the latest from the round of 16 clash with our live blog below.