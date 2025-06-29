The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PSG vs Inter Miami LIVE: Latest team news and updates as Lionel Messi takes on former side at Club World Cup
The Argentine great encounters a few familiar faces with a quarter-final spot on the line
Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami vie for a quarter-final place at the Club World Cup as Lionel Messi faces his former club in Atlanta.
Messi spent two seasons in the French capital before making the move across the Atlantic, helping PSG to back-to-back titles but missing out in the Champions League. With the continental crown now claimed by the club, they will set their sights on more silverware in this expanded competition which has dealt with plenty of challenges and criticism through the group stages.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN. Sign up here now.
There will be plenty of familiarity in both camps, with Messi sure to encounter a few friendly faces and PSG manager Luis Enrique likely to enjoy a chance to catch-up with his 2015 treble winners. Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were all part of that brilliant Barcelona side along with their Argentine star - can they cause a shock to get one over their old boss?
Follow all of the latest from the round of 16 clash with our live blog below.
How PSG reached the knockouts
Going into the tournament as favourites off the back of their 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in the Champions League final, there was little to no doubt that PSG would make it through the group. However, it wasn’t as straightforward as some may have expected.
They kicked things off with a 4-0 thrashing of Atletico Madrid, which would prove pivotal in Atleti’s eventual exit in the group.
PSG were then handed the shock of the competition so far, losing 1-0 to Brazilian side Botafogo.
They were nevertheless able to ensure their status as Group B table-toppers with a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders, but such a loss to Botafogo will remain a constant reminder that Luis Enrique’s side are beatable.
Inter Miami will no doubt be hoping to fare better than their Inter namesakes tonight...
How Inter Miami reached the knockouts
Inter Miami are the only team hailing from the host nation to have made it out of the groups - and in doing so, they knocked out a notable European heavyweight.
After an underwhelming goalless draw in their competition opener against Al Ahly, a moment of magic from Lionel Messi helped Javier Mascherano’s side stun Porto 2-1, putting them on the brink of qualification.
And while they threw a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Brazilian side Palmeiras in their final group game, it was enough to see them finish in the top two and keep their Club World Cup hopes alive.
When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami?
PSG vs Inter Miami is due to kick off at 5pm BST on Sunday 29 June at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atalanta.
How to watch the Club World Cup
DAZN will show each match of the tournament live, including the final, for free in the UK.
All users can watch a live stream on television and mobile devices by signing up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99. Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
Good afternoon
Paris Saint-Germain face a reunion with former forward Lionel Messi as the Champions League winners vie with Inter Miami for a quarter-final place at the Club World Cup.
Before his move to Florida, Messi spent two seasons with PSG after leaving Barcelona and is also highly familiar with Luis Enrique from their time together at the Catalan club.
Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also key parts of the Barcelona side that won a treble under Enrique’s management in 2015, and will be out to disappoint their former head coach.
PSG weren’t at their best in the group stage though managed to progress top narrowly ahead of Botafogo and Atletico Madrid despite a surprise defeat to the Brazilians.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments