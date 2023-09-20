Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have been in disarray recently in terms of their league form, and will face a tough test when they travel to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich.

When once the prospect of facing Bayern Munich would immediately lead to discussions over the 1999 comeback victory to win the trophy, an entire generation of United fans will only have heard stories of the glory days.

Bayern signed England captain Harry Kane in the summer, and he will be looking to impress against a team which was once rumoured to be in the hunt for his signature.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping his side can bounce back quickly from their disappointing 3-1 home defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Champions League clash.

When is Bayern Munich vs Manchester United?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 20 September at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where can I watch it?

Bayern Munich v Manchester United will be shwon live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting at 7pm BST. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

What is the team news?

Manchester United were dealt with a further injury blow to their already-depleted squad against Brighton, when Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up an injury as a late substitute.

He was on the bench having dealt with an illness, but will now face a period of time out. Left backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are already ruled out, along with Raphael Varane and deadline-day arrival Sofyan Amrabat still waiting to make his debut.

Mason Mount has not featured since last month, with Tom Heaton, Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo also out, with Jadon Sancho not allowed to train with the first time, and Antony given a leave of absence following the assault allegations against him.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United XI: Onana, Dalot, Lindelof, Li Martinez, Reguilon, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Bayern Munich XI: Ulreich, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Kane

Odds

Bayern Munich 2/5

Draw 11/4

Manchester United 9/2

Prediction

Given the recent turmoil at United, the lack of available players, and the recent results it is hard to look past Bayern to win the clash, especially adding in the home advantage. Bayern are unbeaten in the league this year, while United have lost three matches.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Manchester United