Is Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Bundesliga fixture

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig tonight in the opening match of the 2025/26 Bundesliga season, with the champions hoping to lay down an early marker at the Allianz Arena.

Vincent Kompany’s side regained the league title last season but were unconvincing in Europe, and they have now lost Jamal Musiala to injury for the beginning of the season.

Nevertheless, there is optimism at the Allianz after the arrival of Luis Diaz, with Harry Kane and Michael Olise once again set to spearhead the Bavarian side’s title challenge in 2025.

And their first game comes against a depleted RB Leipzig side, who are usually one of the sides challenging in the Bundesliga but have already lost Benjamin Sesko and are set to lose Xavi Simons too.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match.

When is Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig?

The match is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Friday, 22 August at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can now watch the Bundesliga on the BBC, starting with the league opener on Friday night. It will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Team news

For Bayern, new signing Luis Diaz should make his Bundesliga debut, with Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Serge Gnabry likely to line up alongside him in the attacking positions, especially in the absence of Jamal Musiala.

In midfield, Leon Goretzka will likely partner Joshua Kimmich once more, while it seems like Kompany has settled on his central defensive pairing of Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano.

RB Leipzig are facing what is likely their last match with Xavi Simons as part of the squad, with the German club having also lost Benjamin Sesko this summer.

They will likely ring the changes from their 4-2 win in the cup last week, with Lutsharel Geertruida likely to return at right-back alongside the starting central pair of Castello Lukeba and Willy Orban.

Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager started the cup game, though they could make way for Christoph Baumgartner or summer signing Arthur Vermeeren.

In attack, Lois Openda has made the striker place his own, and he could be joined by summer signings Johan Bakayoko or Yan Diomande, though Antonio Nusa will likely come in for the latter.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern XI: Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Olise, Diaz; Kane.

Leipzig XI: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Baumgartner, Vermeeren, Simons; Nusa, Openda, Bakayoko.

Odds

Bayern win - 1/4

Draw - 11/2

Leipzig win - 15/2

