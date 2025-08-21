Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025/26 Bundesliga season begins this month, as Germany’s top sides look to oust Bayern Munich and earn a surprise title.

The Bundesliga remains one of most popular leagues in the world thanks to a unique fan culture, high-scoring matches, top quality players and the presence of famous clubs including Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

However, in recent seasons the league has been dominated by Bayern, with Bayer Leverkusen the only other club to win a league title since 2012.

This page details the latest and best Bundesliga odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Bundesliga betting odds from the best football betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering.

Readers will find not only the top value on Bundesliga betting, but also Bundesliga title odds, Bundesliga relegation odds and the markets for individual matches.

All Bundesliga odds come from our recommended betting sites – all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission – and all odds are updated instantly to reflect any changes made by bookies.

Bundesliga match odds

This section will show the latest odds on Bundesliga matches throughout the season, with odds for all 34 rounds of the 25/26 season.

The Bundesliga is an 18-team league, with each team playing 34 matches (both home and away against each other team).

The 2025/26 season gets underway on 22 August and runs until 25 May, though the league takes a winter break from 20 December until 10 January.

Match odds can fluctuate based on form, injuries, suspensions, and fixture congestion, with any changes made by bookmakers immediately reflected in our live odds.

Bundesliga title winner odds

The most up-to-date Bundesliga winner odds will be displayed in this section.

30 different teams have won the German title, but historically Bayern Munich have dominated the league, winning 33 championships – way ahead of Nurnberg on nine and Borussia Dortmund on eight.

In fact, Bayern have won 12 of the last 13 Bundesliga titles with Bayer Leverkusen the only team to deny them with an unbeaten 2022/23 campaign. Dortmund were the last ‘different’ winners before that, in the 2011/12 season.

Of course, plenty of factors influence title markets, including squad strength, fixture congestion, and injuries, with odds updating regularly throughout the course of the season.

Bundesliga without Bayern Munich markets

Such is the low value on Bayern Munich odds to win Bundesliga that there is a separate market that exists to exclude the country’s most successful club.

In this special market, Bayern Munich are removed from the equation, and bets are placed on who finishes highest among the remaining 17 teams. As an extension, this market tends to be more competitive than the Bundesliga title odds.

Of course, this market has proven popular with punters due to Bayern’s frequent title wins, and the unpredictable nature of the Bundesliga in other positions.

Typical contenders in this market include Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but a surprise contender – such as Eintracht Frankfurt last season – cannot be ruled out.

Bundesliga top four odds

Another popular market in German Bundesliga betting is wagering on the top four, with the latest football odds shown in this section.

The top four in Germany qualify for the Champions League group stage, with Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and RB Leipzig among the contenders this season.

This is another competitive betting heat, with 10 points covering the teams from 3rd to 9th last season. In recent seasons, surprise sides such as Frankfurt and Stuttgart have emerged to finish in the top four, and this market can shift quickly due to the number of teams competing for a top four spot.

Bundesliga relegation odds

The Bundesliga has a slightly different relegation structure to the rest of Europe’s top leagues, with the bottom two teams automatically dropping to 2. Bundesliga and the 16th-placed team entering a two-legged play-off.

One of the two newly promoted sides has been relegated every season since 2017/18, when none went down. There haven’t been three newly-promoted sides in the Bundesliga since 2019/20, so it’s been a 50 per cent strike rate in the last five seasons.

Anyone looking to have a bet on the Bundesliga relegation odds to check if any teams are struggling financially, which players have been sold by those likely relegation candidates and who has been added as replacements.

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using horse racing betting sites, new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on betting sites and, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

