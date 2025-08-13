The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
La Liga Odds: Latest 2025/26 La Liga Betting Odds
Find the latest La Liga odds for the title winner, top scorer and relegation markets for the 2025/26 season in Spain
The new La Liga season promises plenty of excitement as Spain’s biggest sides fight for the top-flight title once again in 2025/26.
La Liga – Spain’s top football division – remains one of the most prestigious football leagues on the planet, with its competitiveness and range of top quality players attracting fans from all over the world.
Of course, La Liga wouldn’t be so popular without the presence of Real Madrid and Barcelona and the Clasico rivals remain the main attraction, especially for fans abroad, with their appeal also extending to players, as has been shown with the moves of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford to Madrid and Barcelona this summer.
This page details the latest and best La Liga odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest Spanish La Liga odds from the best football betting sites to offer readers optimum value on wagering.
Readers will find not only the top value on La Liga winner odds, but also La Liga top scorer odds, La Liga relegation odds and prices for each and every game in Spain’s top flight. Our La Liga odds are live, meaning any changes made by online bookmakers are instantly reflected in the markets.
All the La Liga betting odds displayed come from our recommended betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
La Liga Match Odds
La Liga consists of 20 teams that play each other twice, creating a 38-match season for every club. The 2025/26 season gets underway on 15 August and runs until 23 May.
This section will detail La Liga odds for individual matches during the season, with odds updated regularly based on form, injuries, suspensions, fixture congestion and plenty more.
Do note that any changes made by bookmakers are immediately reflected in our live football odds.
La Liga Title Odds
Real Madrid and Barcelona tend to dominate the title race, with Atletico Madrid the most common outside challengers, pulling off surprise title wins in 2013/14 and 2020/21.
No side has won more titles than Real Madrid, who have claimed 36 to Barcelona’s 28, while Atletico have 11.
Barca and Madrid start nearly every season as the favourites in the La Liga outright odds and 2025/26 is no different.
Below is a table of the last five La Liga winners with their points totals as well as their title odds from the opening day of the season.
Season
Winner
Points
La Liga winner odds
2024/25
Barcelona
88
7/2
2023/24
Real Madrid
95
Evens
2022/23
Barcelona
88
11/8
2021/22
Real Madrid
86
5/4
2020/21
Atlético Madrid
86
8/1
La Liga Relegation Odds
This section will provide the latest Spanish league odds for the La Liga relegation battle.
The sides that finish in the bottom three places are relegated to the Segunda Division each season.
At the start of each season, newly promoted teams are often favourites for relegation. Two of the three newly promoted sides (Valladolid and Leganes) went straight back down last season, but only one or none had been relegated in the three seasons prior to 2024/25.
Anyone looking to have a bet on the La Liga relegation market should check if any teams are struggling financially, as well as which players have been sold by those likely relegation candidates and who have been added as replacements.
Note that this market can change quickly as the season develops, and the fight to stay up often goes to the final round of fixtures in La Liga.
La Liga Top Scorer Odds
The top scorer at the end of every La Liga season is awarded the Pichichi Trophy.
Kylian Mbappe took the award last season with 31 goals in his debut campaign with Real Madrid, while Lionel Messi is the most successful player in La Liga history, winning the Pichichi eight times.
Top scorers are often from big clubs, but there have been exceptions with Artem Dovbyk the surprise winner in 2023/24 with 24 goals for Girona.
Factors that can affect the market include penalties, injuries, transfers, and playing style.
Bettors can find value by placing each-way bets on this market, with most bookmakers paying out on the top four places at 1/4 the odds.
Below is a table of the last five LaLiga top scorers and their end-of-season tallies.
Season
Player
Club
Goals
2024/25
Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid
31
2023/24
Artem Dovbyk
Barcelona
24
2022/23
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
23
2021/22
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
27
2020/21
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
30
