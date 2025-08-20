When is the Champions League draw? Date, start time, teams qualified and how to watch live

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paris Saint-Germain defend their Champions League title this season with six Premier League teams eyeing glory at next year’s final in Budapest.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Fifa Club World Cup champions Chelsea, Newcastle and Europa League champions Tottenham will be in the draw.

The Gunners reached the semi-finals last term, losing out to PSG 3-1 on aggregate after thrashing both PSV and Real Madrid before their final four exit.

And Luis Enrique’s side went on to thump Inter Milan 5-0 in the final and have since edged past Spurs on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup earlier this month, denying Thomas Frank a trophy in his first game in charge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Champions League league phase draw:

When is the Champions League 2025/26 league phase draw?

The draw will be held in Monaco on Thursday, 28 August and begins at 6pm BST.

How to watch live Champions League 2025/26 league phase draw

Uefa.com will offer a live stream on their website and YouTube channel.

How does the league phase draw work?

The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.

The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.

Who has qualified for the Champions League 2025/26 league phase?

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt

Pot 2/3: Tottenham

Pot 3: PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Marseille

Pot 3/4: Monaco

Pot 4: Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Athletic Bilbao, Newcastle

Champions League 2025/26 key dates

Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025

Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025

Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025

Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025

Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025

Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025

Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026

Matchday 8: 28 January 2026

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

Champions League 2025/26 odds

PSG 5/1

Liverpool 11/2

Barcelona 6/1

Real Madrid 13/2

Arsenal 7/1

Man City 8/1

Bayern Munich 9/1

Chelsea 14/1

Newcastle 18/1

Inter Milan 20/1

Odds via Betfair