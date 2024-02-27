Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight
Blackburn and Newcastle have had difficult seasons but a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals is up for grabs tonight
Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend, as their dismal defensive form continued.
But manager Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955, with a place in the quarter-final draw now within reach.
Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form. Like Newcastle, Blackburn are six-time winners of the FA Cup but they last time they won the tournament was 1928.
Follow live updates from Blackburn vs Newcastle in tonight’s live blog below - while you can get the latest FA Cup odds and tips, here.
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe: “We are still in the throes of deciding where this season ends up. Nothing is decided for or against us.
“I definitely want to squash that feeling that we are feeling sorry for ourselves because that has negative connotations. We need the players excited and ambitious, thinking brightly about the future.
“This season can still be very special for us, but we have to make it happen.”
Odds
Blackburn: 19/4
Draw: 17/4
Newcastle: 1/2
Prediction
Blackburn 1-3 Newcastle
Predicted line-ups
Blackburn: Pears; Hyam, McFadzean, Wharton; Brittain, Garrett, Tronstad, Sigurdsson; Moran, Szmodics, Gallagher
Newcastle: Dubravka; Livramento; Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock; Barnes, Isak, Gordon
What is the team news?
Joe Rankin-Costello and John Fleck are unavailable for the hosts, with Ryan Hedges also a doubt after limping off against Norwich on Saturday. Sammie Szmodics is the joint-top scorer in the FA Cup this season with five goals so far.
Newcastle were able to welcome back Alexander Isak and Joe Willock against Arsenal. Martin Dubravka could return after illness, but Nick Pope, Joelinton and Callum Wilson remain out.
When is Blackburn vs Newcastle?
The match will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 27 February.
How can I watch it?
Blackburn vs Newcastle will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport, with coverage starting from 7:30pm.
Good evening
Hello and welcome.
