Blackburn vs Newcastle LIVE: Latest FA Cup updates

Blackburn host Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round tonight as the visitors look to save their season. After qualifying for the Champions League last year, Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the Premier League this campaign and were thrashed 4-1 by Arsenal at the weekend, as their dismal defensive form continued.

But manager Eddie Howe believes Newcastle can still have a “very special” season as they look to win the club’s first domestic trophy since 1955, with a place in the quarter-final draw now within reach.

Newcastle travel to a Blackburn side who have slipped to 18th in the Championship, just three points above the relegation zone, after a poor run of form. Like Newcastle, Blackburn are six-time winners of the FA Cup but they last time they won the tournament was 1928.

Follow live updates from Blackburn vs Newcastle in tonight’s live blog below - while you can get the latest FA Cup odds and tips, here.