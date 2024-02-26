FA Cup fifth-round fixtures: Every game, start time and TV channel this week
Eight FA Cup ties will take place this week featuring Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United
The FA Cup returns this midweek for eight fifth-round ties to decide who reaches the quarter-finals.
Sixth-tier Maidstone United kick-off the midweek ties when they take on Coventry City on Monday night, having knocked out Ipswich Town in the previous round.
There are three games on Tuesday evening, as reigning champions Manchester City travel to Luton Town, Championship leaders Leicester City visit Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers host Newcastle United.
The final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.
Full list of FA Cup fifth-round ties
Coventry City v Maidstone United – Monday 26 February, 7.45pm GMT
Bournemouth v Leicester City – Tuesday 27 February, 7.30pm
Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United – Tuesday 27 February, 7.45pm
Luton Town v Manchester City – Tuesday 27 February, 8pm
Chelsea v Leeds United – Wednesday 28 February, 7.30pm
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm
Wolves v Brighton – Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm
Liverpool v Southampton – Wednesday 28 February, 8pm
When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?
The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at around 7pm GMT, 30 minutes before Chelsea face Leeds on ITV4. Read more here.
Are there replays in the FA Cup fifth round?
FA Cup replays apply to drawn games only in the third and fourth rounds. From the fifth round onwards, ties are decided by extra time and, if needed, penalty shootout. Read more here.
Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fifth round?
Yes, but only at Premier League grounds due to licensing rules. Read more here.
