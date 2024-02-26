Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fifth round this week? Well, yes and no

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Back at the start of January, the FA Cup third round saw the introduction of Video Assistant Referee technology to the competition for the first time this season. But it was only deployed in some ties, and that will remain the case in this week’s fifth round matches.

Eight games will play out across the evenings of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday featuring reigning champions Manchester City down to sixth-tier Maidstone United.

But only games played at Premier League grounds will use VAR, due to licensing rules.

The FA Cup has used VAR since 2018, when it was first deployed in a trial format. But the competition has never applied to the International Football Association Board (Ifab) for full use across the competition, which would be complicated to install at some Football League and non-league grounds.

So, this week, ties at Bournemouth, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea, Wolves and Liverpool will all have VAR enabled. But the two games hosted by Championship sides – Coventry City v Maidstone and Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United – will not use the technology.

The FA has been criticised for creating an imbalance in the way the game’s rules are implemented in the competition.

Responding to those complaints last year, the FA said: “Video assistant referees provide match officials with additional support and should be utilised wherever possible. However, only Premier League stadiums are currently licensed to use VAR due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required.”

A Cardiff City goal is ruled out at Leeds during their third-round replay (Getty Images)

Full list of FA Cup fifth-round ties

Coventry City v Maidstone United – Monday 26 February, 7.45pm GMT

Bournemouth v Leicester City – Tuesday 27 February, 7.30pm

Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United – Tuesday 27 February, 7.45pm

Luton Town v Manchester City – Tuesday 27 February, 8pm

Chelsea v Leeds United – Wednesday 28 February, 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United – Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm

Wolves v Brighton – Wednesday 28 February, 7.45pm

Liverpool v Southampton – Wednesday 28 February, 8pm

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at around 7.45pm GMT, 15 minutes before Liverpool’s fifth-tie match with Southampton kicks off.