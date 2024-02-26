Jump to content

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online

FA Cup fifth-round ties take place this midweek as the 16 remaining teams are reduced to the final eight

Lawrence Ostlere
Monday 26 February 2024 12:59
Comments
<p>The FA Cup trophy is the prize at Wembley in May</p>

(Getty Images)

The FA Cup is back on our screens this week as the eight fifth-round ties take place across Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, in a battle to reach the quarter-finals.

The remarkable Maidstone United will try to continue their fairy tale run through the competition when they take on Coventry City on Monday night, after slaying fellow Championship club Ipswich Town in the previous round.

There are three games on Tuesday evening, as reigning champions Manchester City travel to Luton Town, Championship leaders Leicester City visit Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers host Newcastle United.

The final four ties take place on Wednesday night: Chelsea host old rivals Leeds United only three days after that devastating extra-time defeat by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final; Nottingham Forest host Erik ten Hag’s inconsistent Manchester United; Wolves meet Brighton; and League Cup champions Liverpool dust themselves down to face Southampton at Anfield.

The eight winners will be in the hat for the next round and one step closer to Wembley. Here’s everything you need to know and get the latest FA Cup odds and tips here.

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at around 7.45pm GMT, 15 minutes before Liverpool’s fifth-tie match with Southampton kicks off.

How to watch on TV and online

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be televised live in the UK on ITV1. To stream the event online, fans can tune in to the ITVX app and website, while it was also broadcast on the FA Cup’s social media channels and YouTube.

What are the ball numbers?

The balls will be confirmed closer to the draw, once some of the fifth-round ties have been played.

When are the FA Cup quarter-final fixtures?

The games will be played across the weekend of 16-17 March.

Semi-finals: Weekend of 20 April

Final: Saturday 25 May

Are there replays in the fifth round or quarter-finals?

FA Cup replays apply to drawn games only in the third and fourth rounds. From the fifth round onwards, ties are decided by extra time and, if needed, penalty shootout.

Is VAR being used in the FA Cup fifth round?

Yes, but only in Premier League grounds due to licensing rules. Read more here.

