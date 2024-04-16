Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Borussia Dortmund will hope to overturn a one-goal deficit on home soil as they battle Atletico Madrid for a Champions League semi-final place.

The German side rallied to come within inches of snatching a draw in the Spanish capital last week, but Julian Brandt’s header struck the woodwork late on as the hosts clung on for a 2-1 win.

Dortmund survived the sending off of Karim Adeyemi to secure a weekend league win between the two legs, while Atletico came from behind to beat high-flying Girona.

The winner of this tie will take on either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the final.

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid?

The second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 16 April at Signal Iduna Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Discovery+.

Team news

Jadon Sancho was absent from Borussia Dortmund’s weekend Bundesliga win but should be able to return after illness. Sebastian Haller is a doubt, though.

Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar remain sidelined for Atletico Madrid, while Samuel Lino is suspended after his caution in the first leg. Mario Hermoso was back amongst things at centre-half against Girona and could provide defensive cover on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Borussia Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen.

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Reinildo; Griezmann; Morata.

Odds

Borussia Dortmund win 5/4

Draw 13/5

Atletico Madrid win 43/20

Prediction

A draw takes Atletico Madrid through.Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Atletico Madrid (2-3 agg.)