Bournemouth vs Liverpool betting tips

Over 3.5 goals - 27/20 BetMGM

Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday with a match against one of the most in-form teams in England, as they travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.

It’s the third week in a row that Liverpool have been in action at 3pm on a Saturday but when the tv companies were looking at the fixtures they probably never expected this one to have such an impact at the top of the league.

Liverpool still lead the table, six points clear of Arsenal, but the Cherries are unbeaten in 11 and now sit seventh in the league just one point below Manchester City in fourth.

Bournemouth, who finished 12th last season, have already beaten Manchester City and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium this season so can they add the scalp of Liverpool to their collection?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool betting preview: Expect goals, goals and more goals

Liverpool have only failed to score in just one of their 15 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, netting at least three goals in 10 of those games.

They are the leading scorers in the league with 54 from their 22 games so far and five of their most recent seven away league matches have featured goals from both teams.

The Cherries have scored 16 goals in their last four games with five apiece against West Brom in the FA Cup and Nottingham Forest last time out, as they secured a shock 5-0 home win. They also scored four against Newcastle as they beat them 4-1 at St James’ Park and two against Chelsea as they played out a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

They have only failed to score five times this season, and one of these times was in the return match at Anfield when the Reds ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Luis Diaz (2) and Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool have only failed to score twice this season, against Forest in their only league defeat so far this season, and in the recent League Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham.

They even managed to score twice away at PSV on Wednesday despite manager Arne Slot resting almost his entire starting XI.

Football betting sites have the Reds are favourites for victory at 7/10, while you can get 15/4 on a Bournemouth win and 10/3 for a draw.

This will be a tough one for Liverpool but the open, attacking play of Bournemouth could play right into the visitor’s hands. The games Slot’s side have struggled in so far have come when teams have set up to defend against them.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool prediction: Over 3.5 goals - 27/20 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Betting sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.