Liverpool could be boosted by the return of Mohamed Salah as they travel to take on Brentford in the Premier League.

Salah has returned to training after recovering from an injury suffered while on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His potential availability would be significant for a Liverpool side hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

They take on a Brentford side who secured a much-needed win against Wolves last time out with a congested relegation battle beginning to develop.

When is Brentford vs Liverpool?

Brentford vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 February at the Gtech Community Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Yoanne Wissa and Frank Onyeka could be back in the fold for Brentford after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, while the injury suffered by Mathias Jensen against Wolves is not thought to have been serious.

While Mohamed Salah would appear to be fit and available for selection, Jurgen Klopp is likely to be cautious with his forward on his return, perhaps utilising him from the bench. Alisson and Joe Gomez were also able to train earlier this week, and Ibrahima Konate is back from suspension, but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford XI: Flekken; Collins, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Jensen, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Odds

Brentford win 9/2

Draw 18/5

Liverpool win 4/7

Prediction

A draw. Brentford 1-1 Liverpool.