Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE: Team news and line-ups as visitors bid to end dismal Premier League form
After an excellent performance in the Europa League, can Ruben Amorim’s side gain more momentum in a tough away fixture?
Manchester United will hope to use an excellent Europa League performance as a springboard into improved Premier League form as they visit Brentford.
A superb 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao has put Ruben Amorim’s side on the verge of returning to the Basque Country for a European final, with the second leg looming next week and likely to prompt changes from the manager here. The success was a glimpse of the sort of performance the Portuguese boss will hope to generate more often from his side next season, with their league campaign long since lost and Manchester United languishing in 15th.
Four places above them at the start of the day are Brentford, harbouring hopes of a top-half finish on the back of consecutive wins amid an impressive four-match unbeaten run against tricky opposition. Victory here would lift them above Fulham after their fellow London club were beaten yesterday.
An unexpected star of the semi-final success was Harry Maguire, rolling back the years to his Hull days with a cavalier charge and cross.
And why would Manchester United not be prioritising the Europa League after such a good showing in the semi-final first leg against Athletic? Richard Jolly was in Bilbao to digest a few pintxos and the best performance of the Ruben Amorim era.
It very much sounds like Ruben Amorim will be rotating heavily today, with Manchester United’s firm focus on the Europa League.
Brentford vs Manchester United LIVE
The end of the Premier League season is drawing ever nearer - mercifully for Manchester United. A tricky domestic campaign has been salvaged, rather, by a remarkable run in the Europa League, with a spot in the final looking close to secure after a fabulous win in Bilbao.
Brentford will provide tough opposition ahead of the semi-final second leg as Ruben Amorim’s side attempt to build momentum - though the manager has made it clear where his priorities lie.
Kick off in London is at 2pm BST.
