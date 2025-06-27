Brentford appoint from within to replace Thomas Frank

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford have continued their policy of promoting from within as Keith Andrews has stepped up to become manager, according to reports, replacing the departed Thomas Frank.

Frank – who succeeded Dean Smith as boss in 2018 having been his assistant – has left for Tottenham after they sacked Ange Postecoglou despite the Australian leading them to Europa League glory, their first trophy since 2008.

Former Brentford first-team assistant coach Justin Cochrane was seen as the front-runner to replace Frank but after he followed the Dane to Spurs, the Bees have turned to former Ireland international Andrews on a three-year contract.

This is Andrews’s first managerial role having served as the club's set-piece coach for one season. The 44-year-old made 35 appearances for Ireland during a playing career that included spells with the likes of Wolves, MK Dons, Blackburn and Brighton before becoming assistant manager with the MK Dons in 2015 and then joining the Ireland Under-21 set-up as assistant coach to Stephen Kenny.

He later joined Kenny in the senior set-up from 2020 to 2023 before working alongside Chris Wilder at Sheffield United and then getting his role with the Bees.

Brentford hailed the appointment of Andrews last summer in the set-piece role, with director of football Phil Giles stating at the time: “Whilst he has had more wide-ranging coaching roles in the past, focusing on set-pieces as a specialism is something which we think he has the qualities to do extremely well.

“I’m sure that our staff can help him develop as a coach, too. Set-pieces are an important part of what we do well and I’m sure we’ll maintain those standards with Keith in charge.”

Keith Andrews has been Brentford’s set-piece coach for a year ( PA )

Frank left Brentford after seven years and the Bees had considered a number of other replacements, including Kieran McKenna after Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League. However, Brentford believe the 39-year-old has bigger aspirations within the Premier League and while the likes of Francesco Farioli, Kjetil Knutsen and Edin Terzic were also linked, they have opted for continuity with Frank.

The Bees face a potentially disrupted summer with No 1 goalkeeper Mark Flekken having moved to Bayer Leverkusen, Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard seemingly heading to Arsenal, last season's top scorer Bryan Mbeumo being the subject of a £60m bid from Man United and Yoane Wissa heavily linked with a move away.

