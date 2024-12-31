Brentford vs Arsenal betting tips:

Arsenal will be looking to regain second place in the Premier League table when they take on Brentford on New Year’s Day, and three points would close the gap at the top back to six points (kick off 5:30pm, TNT Sports, Discovery+ app).

Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday, saw them move up to second in the Premier League table, one point clear of the Gunners.

And Liverpool’s 5-0 thrashing of West Ham at the London Stadium saw them open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Betting sites still have the Gunners second-favourites for the title at 5/1, behind Liverpool at 3/10 but we have seen Forest’s odds cut to 100/1.

Arsenal go into the game unbeaten in their last eight league games, a run that contains five wins, including 5-2 and 5-1 victories over Crystal Palace and West Ham respectively.

They struggled in front of goal last time out though, when a solitary strike from Kai Havertz was enough to secure a 1-0 win over struggling Ipswich.

Wednesday’s opponents Brentford go into the game looking for their first win in four, a run that has seen them slip to 12th in the league 12 points behind Arsenal and just 10 above the bottom three.

But the fact that 22 of their 24 points have come at home means they should not be underestimated.

Gunners to make it nine games unbeaten

Since beating Arsenal 2-0 in their first ever Premier League game, back in August 2021, Brentford have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches against the Gunners.

They met three times last season with Arsenal winning all three, including 1-0 triumphs in both the league and Carabao Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In fact, Arsenal have won their last three away games against Brentford in all competitions without conceding a single goal, but the Bees have only failed to score in four games this season - amassing an impressive 32 goals from their 18 games, only three fewer than Arsenal.

They haven’t scored in their last two matches though, a 2-0 home defeat by Forest and Friday’s goalless draw at Brighton so they would love to start 2025 with goals and points on the board.

They should take hope from their recent record which has seen them win their first league game in each of the last five years. They are also unbeaten in their last six games played on New Year’s Day, winning four and drawing two since a 2-0 loss at Swansea in 2007.

It is going to take an impressive performance if they are to take the victory and it’s not a surprise that the football betting sites have the Gunners as the favourites at 10/21, while you can get 13/2 on Brentford and 4/1 on a draw.

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction 1: BTTS Arsenal to win - 15/8 Bet365

Brentford vs Arsenal tips: Mbeumo to get back on track

Bryan Mbeumo has had an impressive start to the season with 10 goals in 18 league games, but even more impressive is the fact he’s been involved in 14 goals in his last 15 London derby matches, with 12 goals and 2 assists.

Of the eight games he has scored in this season he’s scored first five times including two inside the first minute and you can get 12/1 with betting apps on him scoring first on Wednesday. But we’ll play it safer by backing him to have some sort of goal involvement across the game.

Brentford vs Arsenal prediction 2: Mbeumo to score or assist - 15/8 William Hill

