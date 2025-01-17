Brentford vs Liverpool betting tips

Brentford welcome the league leaders Liverpool to the Gtech Stadium on Saturday looking for their first home win since beating Newcastle at the beginning of December (kick-off 3pm).

This might not sound like a big deal but when 23 of their 28 points have been earned at home, they can’t rely on their away form either right now if they are to move up the table.

They ended a run of three straight home defeats with a 2-2 draw against the defending champions Manchester City on Tuesday, coming from 2-0 down to secure the point in added time, thanks to Christian Norgaard.

They currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, 19 points behind Saturday’s opponents, who are also looking to return to winning ways after two draws in their last two league games.

A 2-2 draw with Manchester United was followed by a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, when Diogo Jota scored with his first touch to cancel out Chris Wood’s earlier opener.

Their lead at the top was cut to just four points, following Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Spurs but football betting sites still have them as the stand-out favourites for the league title at 2/5, and the Gunners at 7/2.

Brentford vs Liverpool betting preview: Liverpool back to their best

We know every team has an off day and Tuesday was definitely not the best of displays by Arne Slot’s side who once again struggled against Forest, who are the only team to have beaten them in the league this season.

They looked disjointed in attack and it took until Jota was introduced after 66 minutes for them to really start firing, with the former Wolves star forcing the Forest keeper Matz Sels into two good saves before Mo Salah also had a late chance blocked on the line.

You wouldn’t expect them to be misfiring again so it could be a busy afternoon for the Brentford defence, who have already conceded 37 goals which is the fifth highest in the league from their opening 20 games.

Add to that the fact they are up against the league’s top scorers with 48, you have to expect goals in this one.

Liverpool have won their last four matches against the Bees, scoring 10 and conceding just one. You have to go back to January 2023 for the last time Thomas Frank got one over the Reds when an own goal from Ibrahima Konate and strikes from Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo earned them a 3-1 win at home.

If they are to get anything this weekend, they will need those two players to be on top of their game again, Wissa already has 12 goals, while Mbeumo has 13 – showing just how vital they are to Brentford’s chances.

Unsurprisingly betting sites have Liverpool as the favourites for the win at 8/15, while you can get 5/1 on a Brentford win and 4/1 on a draw.

Based on the form of Wissa and Mbeumo and the fact that the Reds have only kept one clean sheet in the league in their last seven we’re backing both teams to score but Liverpool to get back on track.

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction 1: BTTS and Liverpool to win - 29/20 William Hill

Salah to haunt the Bees again

Salah is having one of the seasons of his life, despite all the talk about his future. He already has 21 goals in all competitions and 18 in the Premier League, as well as 13 assists for his teammates.

He also has a great record against Brentford scoring in each of his last four matches to take his tally against them to six in just six games.

Betting apps are offering 15/4 on him scoring first and 4/1 on him scoring last, or you can get 20/21 on him scoring anytime.

Brentford vs Liverpool prediction 2: Mo Salah to score anytime - 20/21 Bet365

