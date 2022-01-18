Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: Hosts level against Premier League champions

Liverpool continue their run-in with a trip to the south coast — with a decision to be made over their departing right-back

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 19 May 2025 20:37 BST
Arne Slot's message to fans after Trent Alexander-Arnold booed at Anfield

Liverpool continue their title tour as Arne Slot’s side visit Brighton in their penultimate outing of the Premier League season.

The champions have only a meeting with Crystal Palace to come and look to be on the beach — perhaps literally in some cases, with manager Slot using the time between fixtures to travel to the Balearic Islands to extend his celebrations.

The Dutchman nonetheless has a big selection call to make here, with the boos that accompanied Trent Alexander-Arnold’s arrival at Anfield last weekend surely in his thinking as he considers whether to give the departing full-back a start.

Brighton, meanwhile, still harbour very slim hopes of qualifying for European football next year. Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be looking for three points to take a step towards eighth place, which could be enough for a spot in the Conference League if Chelsea win that competition and fail to finish in the top six.

Either way, victory would be enough to make certain of a top-half finish. Follow all of the latest from the Amex Stadium with our live blog below:

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool

35 mins: Another good chance for Brighton but Adingra’s shot is blocked after Gruda’s run forward. Estupinan then fires straight at Alisson.

It’s end to end, and Salah is able to enter the box. But he is closed down and loses the ball trying to beat his man.

19 May 2025 20:37

GOAL! Brighton 1-1 Liverpool (AYARI 32'

Brighton are level! Well that was coming! Lovely move. Welbeck knocks it back to Gurda, who plays it first time to find Ayari’s run from deep. The midfielder finishes into the corner to level it up!

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:33

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

31 mins: Another flash from Adingra. His shot takes a slight deflection and Alisson gathers well.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:32

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

29 mins: Close! The final ball was better that time! Adingra works a yard and whips a lovely cross to the far post, searching for Welbeck. The striker heads wide under pressure from Tsimikas, but knows it was a good chance.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:31

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

28 mins: Brighton again come forward and have a decent spell but the final ball has been poor so far. Estupinan slices a wild shot wide.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:29

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

25 mins: Gakpo is fouled on the edge of the box, setting up the chance for Szoboszlai from the free-kick. But he hits is straight into the wall.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:26

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

22 mins: It should be 2-0! Lovely move again from Liverpool, cutting through the Brighton defence as they go from back to front. It falls to Chiesa on the edge of the box. He wonders whether to shoot, but tees up Bradley.

You think the Northern Irishman is going to add a goal to his earlier assist, but he places it wide of the far post!

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:24

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

21 mins: According to Opta, Liverpool are just the third side in Premier League history to score in 100 per cent of their away games in a single season.

Arsenal and Manchester United both did so in 2001-02.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:21

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

16 mins: It’s been all Brighton since they went behind. Minteh and Adingra have been lively but Bradley guides a cross out and behind.

Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:19

Brighton 0-1 Liverpool

13 mins: On a week where Conor Bradley signed a new contract extension, and where Liverpool moved closer to signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, that run down the right wing showed why the Reds are confident the right back position will be in good hands once Trent Alexander-Arnold departs.

(REUTERS)
(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood19 May 2025 20:16

