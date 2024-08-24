Support truly

Manchester United travel to Brighton in the early kick-off to open the second week of the 2024/25 Premier League season on Saturday.

Erik ten Hag’s side secured a deserved, if slightly unconvincing win against Fulham in their opener last week, and travel to the Amex looking for a repeat of the win they secured in the final match of last season.

But the Red Devils will face a buoyant Brighton side, who sit top of the table off the back of what turned out to be a dominant 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park.

New manager Fabian Hurzeler was delighted with his side’s impressive performance, but it remains to be seen how his side perform against tougher opposition as they look to improve on what was eventually a disappointing final finish last season.

The Seagulls could well be in contention for European competition come the end of the season, though this weekend will likely be decided by which side has managed to integrate their new signings quicker, as a strong United side arrives at down south.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Brighton vs Manchester United?

Brighton vs Manchester United kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 24 August at the American Express Stadium in Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 11am. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Discovery+ app and website.

Team News

For Brighton, there are no new injury concerns after the win against Everton, although they hope to welcome back Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey. New signing Yankuba Minteh impressed on debut, but he was forced off in their opener and he may miss out. Simon Adingra, or new signing Georginio Rutter, could replace Minteh.

Valentin Barco may be fighting to get his spot back at left-back over Jack Hinshelwood (who is a midfielder by trade), while James Milner and new signing Mats Wieffer will likely anchor the midfield once again.

The United duo of Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund will remain out of the squad as they nurse long-term injuries, as does Luke Shaw. It is not yet known if Victor Lindelof is fit to return, but Erik ten Hag confirmed that Harry Maguire is not injured after coming off against Fulham.

New signing Matthijs de Lift may start after being used as a substitute last time out due to a lack of match fitness, while Noussair Mazraoui should keep his place after an impressive debut.

Predicted lineups

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood; Milner, Wieffer; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Odds

Brighton 6/5

Draw 15/8

Man Utd 6/4

Prediction

United will face a tough task away to Hurzeler’s new-look Brighton side, with the Seagulls often a difficult side to face when they’re at home. The overall quality of Erik ten Hag’s side is clearly higher, but you never know what you’re going to get from United nowadays, especially so early into the season. Much will depend on the manager’s chosen starting line-ups and in-game decisions, but expect it to be close either way. Brighton 1-1 Manchester United.

