Brighton and Hove Albion host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in Sunday afternoon’s big match - and it’s one which could be hugely entertaining, given the scoring form of both teams.

The Seagulls are ninth with two wins from six in the top flight, with a total of ten goals scored or conceded in their last two fixtures alone - while Spurs, one place above them, have scored three in each of their last two in the top flight and 12 across the season overall.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were also in midweek action to earn a narrow win in the Europa League with a rotated team, putting Spurs well in contention to get through the league phase already, six points from two games on the board there.

Consistency is the watchword for both teams to aim for this term, and either one are capable on their day of simply outgunning the other with attacking talent.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Brighton vs Tottenham?

The match is set to kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 6 October at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

The Seagulls still have a lengthy injury list which definitely includes Solly March, Matt O’Riley, James Milner and Jan Paul van Hecke. Joao Pedro remains a doubt, as do Simon Adingra and Joel Veltman. That might see Ferdi Kadioglu stay in the team at right-back and Yankuba Minteh ahead of him on the wing.

Spurs are missing Richarlison and Wilson Odobert, but there are hopes Son Heung-min will be fit. Destiny Udogie needs a fitness test.

Predicted lineups

BHA - Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan, Wieffer, Baleba, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

TOT - Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Odds

Brighton 9/5

Draw 3/1

Spurs 6/5

Prediction

Goals galore at the Amex, if both teams play to their strengths. There should be plenty of offensive talent on show and that could make this a special occasion. Brighton 2-3 Spurs.

