Is Cameroon vs Morocco on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Afcon quarter-final
Hosts Morocco meet five-time winners Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Afcon
Morocco take on Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations tonight, as the host nation look to beat the five-time winners to book a place in the last four.
The Atlas Lions are the competition hosts and are favourites to win the tournament for just the second time, with their only previous success having come as far back as 1976.
However, their performances haven’t been totally convincing at times so far, with the hosts narrowly beating Tanzania 1-0 in the round of 16 last time out.
And they’ll have to produce a far better showing to get past five-time winners Cameroon, with the Indomitable Lions carrying plenty of attacking threat in the form of Bryan Mbeumo and promising striker Christian Kofane, as they showed in the last-16 win over South Africa.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is Morocco vs Cameroon
The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, 9 January, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, with kick-off set for 7pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
Every Afcon match will be available to watch in the United Kingdom across Channel 4. The broadcaster has secured exclusive rights to the 24-team tournament and will show every game on Channel 4, E4 or 4Seven, or online on Channel 4’s streaming service.
Morocco vs Cameroon will be broadcast live in the UK on E4, with coverage starting at 6.30pm GMT.
Team news
Cameroon boss David Pagou has just one injury concern, with wing-back Darlin Yongwa having been forced off at half-time in the win over South Africa. The rest of the squad should be fit for selection, with Carlos Baleba anchoring midfield and Bryan Mbeumo on the wing supporting exciting young striker Christian Kofane.
The only doubts for the hosts are former Premier League duo Sofyan Amrabat and Romain Saiss, with the former missing training this week and the latter training separately from his teammates, having picked up an injury in the tournament opener.
The key defensive duo of Noussair Mazraoui and captain Achraf Hakimi should start, with Ayoub El Kaabi once again leading the line and tournament top scorer Brahim Diaz in support up top.
Predicted line-ups
Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazraoui; Ezzalzouli, El Aynaoui, El Khannouss; Diaz, El Kaabi, Saibari.
Cameroon XI: Epassy; Malone, Kotto, Tolo; Tchamadeu, Avom, Baleba, Nagida; Mbeumo, Namaso; Kofane.
