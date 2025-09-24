Carabao Cup draw live: Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea to learn fourth-round opponents
The fourth-round ties will be played in the week commencing Monday 27 October
The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this evening with several lower-league sides looking to set up a last-16 clash with one of the big teams left in the competition.
Fourth-tier Grimsby Town are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the Carabao Cup after they backed up their sensational third-round win over Manchester United with victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Cardiff City, defeated finalists in 2012, also progressed, as did Wrexham - who would love a big cup tie after a tricky start to life in the Championship and are into the fourth round for the first time since 1977.
Liverpool and Chelsea made it through on Tuesday, although the Premier League leaders lost Hugo Ekitike to a “stupid” red card. They are two of 11 Premier League sides still left in the competition, but will that number fall by tonight?
The remaining ties see Arsenal travel to Port Vale, Huddersfield host Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur host Doncaster Rovers. The defending champions Newcastle United host Bradford City.
Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup draw below
Chelsea survive major Lincoln scare
Chelsea were given a major scare by Lincoln but goals from teenager Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte saw the Blues come from behind to win 2-1 and reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Lincoln, third in League One, sensed a giant-killing against the Club World Cup champions when Rob Street gave them a deserved lead just before half-time following a major blunder from Enzo Fernandez.
But George levelled after the interval before Buonanotte grabbed his first goal for a much-changed Chelsea in the 50th minute as the quickfire strikes sealed victory.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot left unimpressed by Hugo Ekitike’s ‘stupid’ red card
The drama last night came at Anfield, and after Hugo Ekitike’s winning goal for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Southampton.
Ekitike’s celebration, removing his shirt and holding it up for the cameras, prompted referee Thomas Bramall to issue a second caution and a red card.
This dismissal means the Frenchman will be suspended for the Premier League leaders’ trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Hugo Ekitike’s red card branded ‘stupid’ by Liverpool boss
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
- Grimsby Town
- Brentford
- Crystal Palace
- Swansea City
- Brighton
- Cardiff
- Fulham
- Chelsea
- Wycombe Wanderers
- Wolves
- Wrexham
- Liverpool
- Huddersfield or Man City
- Tottenham or Doncaster
- Newcastle or Bradford City
- Port Vale or Arsenal
How to watch the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News, while subscribers can also watch on the Sky Go app. It will also be available for free via the Carabao Cup social media channels.
When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round draw?
The draw will take place tonight, Wednesday 24 September 2025, following the conclusion of Arsenal’s tie against Port Vale.
It is expected to start around 10.15pm BST although could be delayed if the game ends in a draw after 90 minutes goes to penalties.
Good evening
The draw for the Carabao Cup fourth round takes place this evening with several lower-league sides looking to set up a last-16 clash with one of the big teams left in the competition.
Fourth-tier Grimsby Town are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the Carabao Cup after they backed up their sensational third-round win over Manchester United with victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Cardiff City, defeated finalists in 2012, also progressed, as did Wrexham - who would love a big cup tie after a tricky start to life in the Championship and are into the fourth round for the first time since 1977.
Liverpool and Chelsea made it through on Tuesday, although the Premier League leaders lost Hugo Ekitike to a “stupid” red card. They are two of 11 Premier League sides still left in the competition, but will that number fall by tonight?
The remaining ties see Arsenal travel to Port Vale, Huddersfield host Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur host Doncaster Rovers. The defending champions Newcastle United host Bradford City.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments