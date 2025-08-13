Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
When is Carabao Cup second round draw? Start time, ball numbers, qualified teams and how to watch

Everything you need to know as 11 Premier League sides enter the competition

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 13 August 2025 18:11 BST
Comments
The Carabao Cup second round draw is set to be made
The Carabao Cup second round draw is set to be made (Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup continues with the draw for the second round of the competition set to be made.

This stage sees the entry of the 11 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition this season, with the top-flight sides joining those that have advanced from the first round.

The nine other sides will follow in the third round, at which point the cup draw will de-regionalise and allow ties between teams at opposite ends of the country.

For now, though, fixtures will be split across a “Southern” and “Northern” section as those competing find out their opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will be held at approximately 7.20pm BST on Wednesday 13 August.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup draw?

The draw will be made during Sky Sports’ build-up to coverage of the first round tie between Birmingham City and Sheffield United, which will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Mark Chapman will host the draw.

Carabao Cup draw ball numbers

NORTH SECTION

1 Accrington Stanley

2 Bradford City

3 Burnley

4 Derby County

5 Doncaster Rovers

6 Everton

7 Grimsby Town

8 Leeds United

9 Lincoln City

10 Manchester United

11 Mansfield Town

12 Port Vale

13 Preston North End

14 Rotherham United

15 Stockport County

16 Stoke City

17 Sunderland

18 Wigan Athletic

19 Wrexham

20 Barnsley or Fleetwood Town

21 Birmingham City or Sheffield United

22 Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday

23 Huddersfield Town or Leicester City

24 Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion

SOUTH SECTION

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 AFC Wimbledon

3 Brentford

4 Brighton & Hove Albion

5 Bristol City

6 Bromley

7 Cambridge United

8 Cardiff City

9 Charlton Athletic

10 Coventry City

11 Fulham

12 Millwall

13 Norwich City

14 Oxford United

15 Plymouth Argyle

16 Reading

17 Southampton

18 Swansea City

19 West Ham United

20 Wolverhampton Wanderers

21 Wycombe Wanderers

22 Cheltenham Town or Exeter City

When do the second round ties take place?

Round Two ties will take place in the week commencing 25 August.

