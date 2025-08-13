When is Carabao Cup second round draw? Start time, ball numbers, qualified teams and how to watch
Everything you need to know as 11 Premier League sides enter the competition
The Carabao Cup continues with the draw for the second round of the competition set to be made.
This stage sees the entry of the 11 Premier League clubs not involved in European competition this season, with the top-flight sides joining those that have advanced from the first round.
The nine other sides will follow in the third round, at which point the cup draw will de-regionalise and allow ties between teams at opposite ends of the country.
For now, though, fixtures will be split across a “Southern” and “Northern” section as those competing find out their opponents.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will be held at approximately 7.20pm BST on Wednesday 13 August.
How can I watch the Carabao Cup draw?
The draw will be made during Sky Sports’ build-up to coverage of the first round tie between Birmingham City and Sheffield United, which will be shown live on Sky Sports Football. Mark Chapman will host the draw.
Carabao Cup draw ball numbers
NORTH SECTION
1 Accrington Stanley
2 Bradford City
3 Burnley
4 Derby County
5 Doncaster Rovers
6 Everton
7 Grimsby Town
9 Lincoln City
11 Mansfield Town
12 Port Vale
13 Preston North End
14 Rotherham United
15 Stockport County
16 Stoke City
17 Sunderland
18 Wigan Athletic
19 Wrexham
20 Barnsley or Fleetwood Town
21 Birmingham City or Sheffield United
22 Bolton Wanderers or Sheffield Wednesday
23 Huddersfield Town or Leicester City
24 Tranmere Rovers or Burton Albion
SOUTH SECTION
1 AFC Bournemouth
2 AFC Wimbledon
3 Brentford
5 Bristol City
6 Bromley
7 Cambridge United
8 Cardiff City
9 Charlton Athletic
10 Coventry City
11 Fulham
12 Millwall
13 Norwich City
14 Oxford United
15 Plymouth Argyle
16 Reading
17 Southampton
18 Swansea City
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers
21 Wycombe Wanderers
22 Cheltenham Town or Exeter City
When do the second round ties take place?
Round Two ties will take place in the week commencing 25 August.
