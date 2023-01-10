When is Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
The Carabao Cup is heating up as the list of contenders is narrowed down
The Carabao Cup returns this week with the quarter-final stage of the competition.
There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round.
Charlton Athletic are the only non-Premier League team remaining in the competition after they stunned Brighton on penalties.
Manchester City are looking to regain the Carabao Cup after winning the tournament in the previous four seasons - and it is Pep Guardiola’s side who are strong favourites.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?
The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday 11 January, following the last two remaining quarter-final ties.
Carabao Cup odds
Manchester City - 5/6
Manchester United - 5/2
Newcastle - 9/2
Leicester - 16/1
Nottingham Forest - 20/1
Wolves - 25/1
Southampton - 33/1
Charlton - 200/1
What matches are on this week?
Tuesday 10 January
Manchester United vs Charlton - 8pm
Newcastle United vs Leicester - 8pm
Wednesday 11 January
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 7:45pm
Southampton vs Manchester City - 8pm
What matches are on TV?
Tuesday 10 January
Newcastle United vs Leicester - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
Wednesday 11 January
Southampton vs Manchester City - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football
