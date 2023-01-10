When is Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Carabao Cup returns this week with the quarter-final stage of the competition.

There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round.

Charlton Athletic are the only non-Premier League team remaining in the competition after they stunned Brighton on penalties.

Manchester City are looking to regain the Carabao Cup after winning the tournament in the previous four seasons - and it is Pep Guardiola’s side who are strong favourites.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday 11 January, following the last two remaining quarter-final ties.

Carabao Cup odds

Manchester City - 5/6

Manchester United - 5/2

Newcastle - 9/2

Leicester - 16/1

Nottingham Forest - 20/1

Wolves - 25/1

Southampton - 33/1

Charlton - 200/1

What matches are on this week?

Tuesday 10 January

Manchester United vs Charlton - 8pm

Newcastle United vs Leicester - 8pm

Wednesday 11 January

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 7:45pm

Southampton vs Manchester City - 8pm

What matches are on TV?

Tuesday 10 January

Newcastle United vs Leicester - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 11 January

Southampton vs Manchester City - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football