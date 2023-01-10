Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When is Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup is heating up as the list of contenders is narrowed down

Jamie Braidwood
Tuesday 10 January 2023 07:22
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup returns this week with the quarter-final stage of the competition.

There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round.

Charlton Athletic are the only non-Premier League team remaining in the competition after they stunned Brighton on penalties.

Manchester City are looking to regain the Carabao Cup after winning the tournament in the previous four seasons - and it is Pep Guardiola’s side who are strong favourites.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is the Carabao Cup semi-final draw?

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw will take place on Wednesday 11 January, following the last two remaining quarter-final ties.

Carabao Cup odds

Manchester City - 5/6

Manchester United  - 5/2

Newcastle - 9/2

Leicester - 16/1

Nottingham Forest - 20/1

Wolves - 25/1

Southampton - 33/1

Charlton - 200/1

What matches are on this week?

Tuesday 10 January

Manchester United vs Charlton - 8pm

Newcastle United vs Leicester - 8pm

Wednesday 11 January

Nottingham Forest vs Wolves - 7:45pm

Southampton vs Manchester City - 8pm

What matches are on TV?

Tuesday 10 January

Newcastle United vs Leicester - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Wednesday 11 January

Recommended

Southampton vs Manchester City - Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in