Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardiff vs Chelsea betting tips

Chelsea to win to nil - 10/11 Bet365

Estevao to score anytime - 6/4 Ladbrokes

Chelsea travel to face League One side Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup this week, with a place in the semi-finals at stake in the Welsh capital.

The hosts have made a brilliant start to the season in the third tier, rising to top of the table with a four-point lead over Bradford in second, but there is the feeling that their first cup run of the season will likely end this week as they host Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca’s side enter the match off the back of a good win over Everton at the weekend, but though they sit in fourth in the Premier League at present, there are murmurs of discontent at Stamford Bridge after the Italian dropped bombshell comments that he didn’t feel supported.

A loss here could well spell trouble for the Blues, but they will of course enter the match as firm favourites, with betting sites offering Carabao Cup odds as low as 27/100 for a Chelsea win versus prices of 10/1 for a home victory.

The perceived gulf in class is further apparent in the outright tournament odds, with Chelsea third favourites at 9/2 while Cardiff are 80/1 on several football betting sites.

Cardiff vs Chelsea prediction: Blues to breeze through

It’s no surprise that Chelsea enter this match as such heavy favourites given the gap between the two sides, and though Maresca will likely make several changes to his starting side, the Blues’ billion-pound squad depth should prove the difference.

Cardiff do enter the match in decent form, having won all of their last five league games while scoring 14 and conceding six.

Chelsea’s recent performances have been more mixed, including the draw to Bournemouth and the loss to Atalanta, but of course the level of opposition has been much higher.

In addition, recent clean sheets against Everton, Burnley and Barcelona show that a settled Blues defence should have little problem fending off any Cardiff threat.

While it’s difficult to predict what sort of performance Chelsea will produce given the potential for wholesale changes, the Blues should earn an easy win whatever starting XI they put out, and we think they’ll keep a clean sheet while doing so.

Cardiff vs Chelsea prediction 1: Chelsea to win to nil - 10/11 Bet365

Cardiff vs Chelsea betting tip: Estevao to score

With Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto having emerged as Maresca’s top wing pairing in recent matches, it is likely that both Jamie Gittens and Estevao will feature in a much-changed Blues line-up.

Estevao, 18, put his name on the map with a superb goal against Barcelona just a few weeks ago, and while he has not emerged as a consistent starter in the Premier League yet, these cup ties are the perfect type of fixture for the Brazilian to get more game time.

Estevao has four goals across seven appearances in cup competitions this term, including three in the Champions League, and scored against Wolves in the previous round of the Carabao Cup.

He started and played 61 minutes of that fourth round tie, and considering he is likely to start again – while also shouldering plenty of the attacking burden – we think he will find the net again in Cardiff.

Cardiff vs Chelsea prediction 2: Estevao to score anytime - 6/4 Ladbrokes

Responsible gambling

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control when you’re using betting apps, casino apps, casino sites, slots sites, or any other type of gambling medium.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

Be mindful of free bet offers and casino bonus offers which require deposits to unlock, and make sure to read any terms and conditions of such promotions to ensure you understand the deal.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.