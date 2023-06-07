Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

On Wednesday, West Ham United fans all over the country will spend the day somewhere between utter anxiety and outrageous optimism, preparing for the chance to win their first major trophy since 1980.

The Hammers face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, a little over a year on from making the semi-finals of another European competition and falling just short. This time, there’s real optimism over them going the distance and lifting silverware, a moment which would be truly unique for a generation of supporters.

Among them will be a certain Carlton Cole, striker for the Hammers for close to a decade from 2006 to 2015, now a coach within the Academy setup - and still very much someone hoping the club go the distance this time.

The memories of last year and being close enough to touch a final appearance will spur the side on, but nothing can be taken for granted at this stage, he says.

“If we had beat Frankfurt over two legs I think we’d have gone on to win it. We were so disappointed but now we’ve done really well in the Europa Conference League - you have to congratulate David Moyes for that even without it being a great Premier League season,” Cole told the Independent.

“A Premier League team in this competition should be capable of winning it but a final is a one-off, you can’t say it’ll definitely happen.”

Cole played almost 300 times for the east London club and was capped seven times at senior international level by England. That was a career highlight - he debut against Spain and almost scored - a moment he describes as the “pinnacle” for any aspiring player.

But that is his past, and Cole has both eyes firmly on the future.

That is both professionally and in his personal life, with the now 39-year-old an engaging and enthusiastic talker across a range of issues.

When we meet, it’s in an unexpected location: the Monaco E-Prix, a flagship race in the Formula E all-electric racing series. The rapidly growing championship is now in it’s ninth season and Cole has found it an exhilarating sport to be around, along with it fitting into his own ethos of improved sustainability.

“I went to the London E-Prix last summer and it was brilliant, I had a great time. They taught me about it and how different it is - I was never an F1 fan to be honest but you can see the tactical nouse you need to be a Formula E driver,” he explained.

“That’s what I fell in love with, the tactical side - it remains me of football. The team around you need to be on point or you’re not getting the result you really want. Then [Jaguar’s British driver] Sam Bird has been on our TalkSport show and giving his score predictions so we have a bit of back-and-forth with that!

(Jaguar Racing via Getty Images)

“The way they invite people in and explain what’s going on and it ties in with the work I’m doing in sustainability. I’ve done some work with other pundits where we pull together to keep our carbon footprint as low as possible. I’ve looked into an electric car, my recycling is better. EVs are the future so it’s nice to be involved in something which is helping the ecosystem but which you can enjoy along the way too. It has been an eye-opener.”

That willingness to absorb new ideas and information, and form his own opinions of where they can lead him, is evident elsewhere in Cole’s life.

Having retired from playing, he set about taking the first steps in coaching and is now a Uefa A-licence holder, working with West Ham’s U16s - but he hasn’t necessarily pigeon-holed himself into continuing that route.

“When I started I didn’t realise I would get this embedded. I was doing my badges but suddenly you’re a mentor to these kids, not just making them better footballers but better people too. I’m really happy West Ham have trusted me with these boys and it’s come to a point where I understand how far I can go.

“Transitioning from being a player was hard to begin with but I think I’ve adapted now. I’m not sure whether long-term it’ll be coaching I stay in but it’s good to know I can do this. I didn’t go fast track, I did it step by step with the FA.

“I know my philosophy, I know the style I want to play, but I can use that in other areas: I might want to be a director of football and coaching is just a part of the journey which might lead to bigger things. You have to find your identity within the game.”

Within the game and without, it appears. Cole is making changes in both his day-to-day life and his professional career, but some things never change in football - he’ll be desperate to see West Ham win on Wednesday night in Prague, just like every other supporter.