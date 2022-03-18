It’s an entirely open draw from this point onwards as the Uefa Champions League reaches the last-eight stage: any team can face any other, including those from the same nation.

That means any of the three Premier League sides remaining in the competition - Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool - could pair up in the quarter-finals, or know they will need to go head-to-head in the semis.

Both rounds of fixtures will be arranged in this draw as teams learn the route they must take all the way to glory in Paris, which is now set to host the final instead of St. Petersburg.

Last year it was Chelsea and City who reached the final, the former emerging triumphant, but several European heavyweights remain in contention including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who knocked out the star-studded - but rather erratic - PSG in the last-16.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the draw.

When and where is the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The draw for the rest of the 2021/22 Champions League will be held on Friday 18 March at Uefa headquarters, the House of European Football, in Nyon, Switzerland, beginning at 11am GMT.

How can I watch the draw?

Uefa.com will provide a live stream of the proceedings in Switzerland.

Which clubs are in the draw?

The eight winners of the Champions League round-of-16 ties have progressed to the quarter-finals:

Manchester City (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Villarreal (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

What are each teams’ odds to win the Champions League?

Man City 11/5

Liverpool 3/1

Bayern 7/2

Chelsea 15/2

Real Madrid 8/1

Atletico Madrid 16/1

Villarreal 40/1

Benfica 66/1

When will the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals be held?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 5/6 April

Second legs: 12/13 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 26/27 April

Second legs: 3/4 May

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.