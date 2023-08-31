Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal, Newcastle and Celtic discover fate
The draw is scheduled to take place at 5pm at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco
The Champions League returns in its current form for the final time for 2023/24 season with treble winners and last year’s champions, Manchester City, attempting to retain their title as the best team in Europe following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June.
The group stage draw for the new campaign takes place in Monaco this afternoon when 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.
Pot 1 will consist of the Champions League winners (City), the Europa League winners (Sevilla) and six domestic champions of the highest-ranked leagues. The remaining pots will be decided by Uefa’s club coefficient rankings. In terms of English interest, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle join City in the draw, as do Scottish champions Celtic.
The fixtures for the group stages will then be released and the competition will run through to 1st June 2024 when the final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium.
How does the group stage draw work?
The 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots.
Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the Uefa Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.
No team can play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country will play on separate days. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
What else happens during the draw ceremony?
The 2022/23 Uefa Men’s Player of the Year, Uefa Women’s Player of the Year, Uefa Men’s Coach of the Year and Uefa Women’s Coach of the Year awards will also be presented during the group stage draw ceremony.
The 2023 Uefa President’s Award will also be presented to Miroslav Klose by Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin.
Which European teams are playing in the Champions League?
The Premier League’s representatives this season will be Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle.
There are five Spanish teams among the final 32, after Sevilla once again triumphed in the Europa League. They will line-up alongside compatriots Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Socieded who finished in the top four of La Liga.
Like England, Italy has four representatives in Serie A champions Napoli, runners-up Lazio as well as Inter Milan and AC Milan,
From Germany, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and first-time qualifiers Union Berlin will be in thr draw.
France have two teams taking part in Paris Saint-Germain and Lens who earned their place by finishing behind the champions in Ligue 1.
Benfica and Porto claimed Portugal’s two automatic places with Feyenoord, Red Bull Salzburg, Celtic, Red Star Belgrade and Shakhtar Donetsk all making it to the group stage by winning their national leagues.
Finally, following the conclusion of the play-off round on Wednesday night, six other teams made it through - Young Boys, Royal Antwerp, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray, PSV Eindhoven and Braga.
What is the group stage format?
You may have heard that the Champions League is undergoing a revamp and will be adding more clubs and adapting a new system to determine a winner.
That isn’t until next season though.
This year’s Champions League will have the usual format of 32 teams, split into eight groups of four who play each other home and away.
The two group winners advance into the round of 16, with the winners seeded and runners-up unseeded.
The third-placed team enter the Europa League play-off round, while the team who finishes bottom of the group is eliminated from European competition entirely.
Champions League group stage draw
The anticipation for this evening’s draw is building nicely with clubs making their fans aware that it’s happening today on social media:
What happens after the draw?
Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the round of 16.
The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the Uefa Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the Uefa Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.
Uefa calls added time rules ‘absurd’ and refuses to follow suit
The new stoppage-time rules that English football has enacted this season to avoid time wasting are “absurd” and will not be used in Uefa competitions, Zvonimir Boban, the European governing body’s chief of football, said on Wednesday.
Following Fifa’s approach at the men’s and women’s World Cups, England’s referees body said in July officials would add on the exact time lost to goal celebrations, substitutions and injuries.
The aim is to increase the time the ball is in play, with games now routinely going beyond 100 minutes in total.
Uefa calls added time rules ‘absurd’ and refuses to follow suit
There won’t be massive amounts of stoppage time in this season’s European competitions
How to watch on TV and online
The draw will be televised live in the UK on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) for subscribing customers, and will be available on the TNT Sports app.
You can also live stream the draw for free on the Uefa website and YouTube channel.
What are the Champions League group stage dates?
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023
Which clubs have qualified?
There are 32 clubs qualified for the Champions League group stage:
England: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United
Spain: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin
Italy: Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan, Napoli
France: Lens, Paris Saint-Germain
Portugal: Benfica, Porto, Braga
Netherlands: Feyenoord, PSV
Austria: Salzburg
Scotland: Celtic
Serbia: Red Star Belgrade
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Belgium: Antwerp
Switzerland: Young Boys
Turkey: Galatasaray
