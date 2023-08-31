✕ Close 'City winning the Champions League was a relief' - Guardiola ahead of Super Cup

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Champions League returns in its current form for the final time for 2023/24 season with treble winners and last year’s champions, Manchester City, attempting to retain their title as the best team in Europe following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul in June.

The group stage draw for the new campaign takes place in Monaco this afternoon when 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four. Each group will contain one team from each of the four seeded pots, and clubs from the same national league will not be drawn together in the same group.

Pot 1 will consist of the Champions League winners (City), the Europa League winners (Sevilla) and six domestic champions of the highest-ranked leagues. The remaining pots will be decided by Uefa’s club coefficient rankings. In terms of English interest, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle join City in the draw, as do Scottish champions Celtic.

The fixtures for the group stages will then be released and the competition will run through to 1st June 2024 when the final will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium.