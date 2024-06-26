EFL fixtures LIVE: Schedules for Championship, League One and League Two clubs ahead of 24/25 season
Every club’s schedule from the opening day until the last of 2024/25
The EFL releases fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two clubs for the 2024/25 season.
After the Premier League announced their schedules for the new campaign, it is the turn of the EFL, with 72 clubs now eagerly awaiting the announcement.
Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United are back up to the second tier of the football pyramid, while Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United are back down after tough seasons in the Premier League.
The first round of games will be played 10-11 August, a week before the Premier League starts. Follow our live blog below for the full fixture list for clubs up and down the pyramid.
What about League Two?
In League Two, it will be a proud day for Bromley as the club plays EFL football for the first time in a 132-year history having earned their place with a dramatic play-off final victory.
Chesterfield also returned to the Football League after six seasons away, while Cheltenham, Fleetwood, Port Vale and Carlisle have all come down from League One.
What about League One?
An encounter with Wrexham, meanwhile, is sure to be on the radar of plenty in League One after back-to-back promotions for the Welsh club under their Hollywood owners.
The third tier promises to be a fascinating league with Stockport, Mansfield and Crawley joining Wrexham in getting promoted last season, while Birmingham are gearing up for their first League One season for 30 years after relegation from the Championship alongside Rotherham and Huddersfield.
The league is also littered with ex-Premier League clubs such as Charlton, Wigan, Bolton and Barnsley.
Wayne Rooney leads Plymouth Argyle in the Championship
Wayne Rooney makes his management return and begins a third spell in charge of a club in the EFL.
Appointed Plymouth Argyle boss, the England and Manchester United legend will be looking out for his first game in charge of the Pilgrims.
Rooney has been enjoying a stint of punditry out in Germany for Euro 2024, but he will soon turn attention to pre-season and will have a keen eye on the schedules released this morning.
When are the EFL fixtures released?
Anticipation abounds across the country as the 72 English Football League clubs prepare to find out their schedules for the 2024/25 season.
Fixtures for the Championship, League One and League Two will be released simultaneously as match-going supporters and television watchers ready their calendars for the upcoming campaign.
Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United earned elevation to the second tier at the end of last season, and are joined in the Championship by a returning Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United after the trio failed to maintain their Premier League status after just a single season back in the top flight.
